Did Jennifer Aniston Ever Date Jason Sudeikis? Why Romance Reportedly Isn't On The Table

It has been a long-standing rumor that Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis were once more than friends. The pair have starred in several films together, even proving their on-screen chemistry in the 2013 comedy "We're the Millers," but Sudeikis and Aniston's relationship has seemingly never gone romantic. That's not to say Sudeikis hasn't tried to form a relationship with the "Friends" alum. The Los Angeles Times reported that the DVD extras for Aniston and Sudeikis' 2010 movie "The Bounty Hunter" included an interview where the "SNL" great admitted his 15-year-long crush on his co-star. Even when he later asserted to GQ that he was joking, an insider reportedly revealed the truth.

A source told Star Magazine in 2022 that Sudeikis once asked mutual friends to fix him up with Aniston, attempting to date her (via OK!). Aniston reportedly didn't react the way her "Horrible Bosses" co-star would have wanted; the source said, "Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date. Jason's not her type at all." She apparently only sees him as a friend, with the source saying, "Their chemistry is more brother-sister than anything else." Considering a source told Us Weekly that "more than anything, she's after chemistry," it sounds like Sudeikis doesn't have a shot — though some people are hoping he does.