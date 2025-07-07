Ainsley Earhardt's Second Marriage Was Torn Apart By Nasty Affair Rumors

Ainsley Earhardt's dating history could be a warning sign for future couples that dating in the spotlight comes with undesirable, albeit uncontrollable, side effects. Earhardt's divorce from her first husband, Kevin McKinney, happened without a lot of public attention. However, the same can't be said about her second marriage to former pro football player Will Proctor. In 2018, after six years of marriage, the Fox News anchor publicly announced that she and Proctor were separating after allegations of his infidelity came out. An insider told People at the time that the former Clemson University quarterback "was unfaithful with one of her closest friends a few years ago and there is evidence to prove it." According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, the breach of trust in said friendship with Proctor's alleged mistress was "extra heartwrenching for [Earhardt]."

One day after Earhardt announced their split, Proctor filed for divorce, all the while vehemently denying to the press that he was unfaithful. Proctor claimed to be so distraught over the allegations of an affair that he realized that the rupture in his marriage was irreparable. "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair," he said in a statement to Page Six. Even more, Proctor asserted, "I am disappointed that this private matter has become public." We may never know the full truth of what led to their divorce.