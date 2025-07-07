Ainsley Earhardt's Second Marriage Was Torn Apart By Nasty Affair Rumors
Ainsley Earhardt's dating history could be a warning sign for future couples that dating in the spotlight comes with undesirable, albeit uncontrollable, side effects. Earhardt's divorce from her first husband, Kevin McKinney, happened without a lot of public attention. However, the same can't be said about her second marriage to former pro football player Will Proctor. In 2018, after six years of marriage, the Fox News anchor publicly announced that she and Proctor were separating after allegations of his infidelity came out. An insider told People at the time that the former Clemson University quarterback "was unfaithful with one of her closest friends a few years ago and there is evidence to prove it." According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, the breach of trust in said friendship with Proctor's alleged mistress was "extra heartwrenching for [Earhardt]."
One day after Earhardt announced their split, Proctor filed for divorce, all the while vehemently denying to the press that he was unfaithful. Proctor claimed to be so distraught over the allegations of an affair that he realized that the rupture in his marriage was irreparable. "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair," he said in a statement to Page Six. Even more, Proctor asserted, "I am disappointed that this private matter has become public." We may never know the full truth of what led to their divorce.
Ainsley Earhardt and Will Proctor co-parent as Earhardt moves on with Sean Hannity
Despite a tumultuous end to their relationship, Ainsley Earhardt and Will Proctor are still in each other's lives to co-parent their daughter, Hayden. When they announced their divorce in 2018, both parties insisted that their main goal moving forward was to provide a stable life for their child. "I am fully committed to parenting and doing what is always best for my darling, little girl and would appreciate privacy and prayers during this difficult time," Earhardt told Page Six, while Proctor said, "I remain focused on and committed to being the best Dad, and maintaining a friendship with my wife even though she has decided to move on."
Proctor's claims suggest that not only did he stay committed to his family, but it was actually the "Fox & Friends" co-host who had given up on their marriage. While we may never know the truth about their fateful situation, Earhardt has indeed found new love in a work colleague. In 2020, a source claimed to People that Earhardt had been secretly dating fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity "for years." Fast forward to 2024, and the couple announced their engagement. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the betrothed couple said in a joint statement to Fox News, adding that they "couldn't be happier." Despite the rockiness of her second marriage, Earhardt seems to have found love again.