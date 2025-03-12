Who Was Ainsley Earhardt's First Husband Kevin McKinney & Why Did They Split?

Despite theories that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship wouldn't last, they are officially engaged, and if they make it to the altar, it'll be her third time saying "I do." She's pretty private about her personal life, which only makes us more curious about the truth about her dating history, starting with her first-ever husband, Kevin McKinney. Earhardt and McKinney were college sweethearts who found each other at the University of South Carolina. It's unclear exactly when they got together, but they were already a thing before Earhardt graduated in 1999 with a BA in Mass Communications. McKinney, who was a year ahead, got a BS in Applied Professional Sciences.

They were young, in love, and committed, but like most people at that age, they were still figuring life out. Soon, distance got in the way. Earhardt landed her first TV gig at WLTX in South Carolina, while McKinney started working at Bank of America in Texas. But no one is more determined than two young lovebirds who want to be together, and by 2005, Earhardt scored a TV job in McKinney's state. That same year, they made it official, and Earhardt became Mrs. Kevin McKinney.