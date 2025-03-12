Who Was Ainsley Earhardt's First Husband Kevin McKinney & Why Did They Split?
Despite theories that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship wouldn't last, they are officially engaged, and if they make it to the altar, it'll be her third time saying "I do." She's pretty private about her personal life, which only makes us more curious about the truth about her dating history, starting with her first-ever husband, Kevin McKinney. Earhardt and McKinney were college sweethearts who found each other at the University of South Carolina. It's unclear exactly when they got together, but they were already a thing before Earhardt graduated in 1999 with a BA in Mass Communications. McKinney, who was a year ahead, got a BS in Applied Professional Sciences.
They were young, in love, and committed, but like most people at that age, they were still figuring life out. Soon, distance got in the way. Earhardt landed her first TV gig at WLTX in South Carolina, while McKinney started working at Bank of America in Texas. But no one is more determined than two young lovebirds who want to be together, and by 2005, Earhardt scored a TV job in McKinney's state. That same year, they made it official, and Earhardt became Mrs. Kevin McKinney.
Earhardt and McKinney had a huge wedding
Ainsley Earhardt and Kevin McKinney's wedding was a major event. The ceremony took place at Columbia's First Presbyterian Church, complete with 11 bridesmaids and 11 groomsmen. The reception was held at the Governor's Mansion, and they honeymooned in Turks and Caicos. It was such a big deal that The Columbia Star even covered it.
With their dream wedding behind them, both Earhardt and McKinney returned to Texas and got back to business, locking in on their careers. Earhardt worked as a morning and noon anchor for KENS 5 TV and grew more popular, opening the door to an opportunity to change everything.
In 2007, she was offered a job at Fox News, a huge step up that would fulfill her dream of moving to New York City. "The way I grew up, you go to New York to visit maybe once in your life," she told Elle Magazine. Needless to say, she jumped at the chance, and McKinney followed. He eventually landed a new job at a medical equipment manufacturing company. But the move turned out to be the beginning of the end of their marriage.
Ainsley Earhardt and Kevin McKinney divorced in 2009
Two years after moving to New York, Ainsley Earhardt and Kevin McKinney ended their marriage without any public drama or messy headlines. And since neither of them has publicly spoken about the other, there's plenty of speculation about why they split. Some sources claim McKinney was unfaithful, but there's no actual proof to back this up. Others point to an interview Earhardt gave to Women's Health Magazine in 2017, where she revealed she put off having kids because of her career.
"[By my mid-thirties,] my focus was still on my career — I wanted to have a bigger role at work and get established before even considering a family," she said. Some take this as a sign she wasn't prioritizing her marriage. But was that really the reason Earhardt and McKinney split? The truth is, no one but the ex-couple knows. It could have been his alleged infidelity, her career focus, or even both. What we do know for sure is that neither has given any public explanation.
Ainsley and Kevin McKinney moved on pretty quickly
Kevin McKinney left his job shortly after the divorce and moved back to South Carolina, the place where it all began. He worked in Columbia and later Charleston but has stayed far from the limelight. If you're wondering whether Ainsley Earhardt and McKinney split over political differences, that seems unlikely. His X (formerly Twitter) page doesn't have much original content, but it's filled with pro-Donald Trump and Elon Musk reposts, which likely align with his Fox News host ex's political leaning.
On the other hand, Earhardt made more money, began living a lavish lifestyle, and moved on with former athlete Will Proctor just three years later. They had a daughter, Hayden Proctor, whom Earhardt lovingly calls her gift. And while her marriage to Proctor ended in 2018, the Fox host told Women's Health Mag she has no regrets. "My Hayden is a blessing, and I never would have known her if I had not gone through those difficult days. I went through the valley to get to the mountain, and the journey was worth the blood, sweat, and tears." Even though her first and second marriages didn't work out, Earhardt seems happy with where she is today.