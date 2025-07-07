Paula Deen's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation Looks So Good On Her

Paula Deen has gone through a major transformation in the 2020s, losing 50 pounds and counting. But Deen claims she's had no plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures done. After tragically being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2009, Deen decided that it was time to begin a weight loss journey for health reasons. While a guest on "The Doctor Oz Show," Deen explained that she was partially able to achieve this weight loss by cutting out white foods. "Okay, I really am diabetic," the celebrity chef told the talk show host.

The bestselling cookbook author continued, explaining that she was able to eat some non-dietetic foods after she saw her plan working and the pounds began shedding, but only once in a blue moon. "I lost 35 or 40 pounds and now I've brought everything back into my kitchen, just like anybody's kitchen," Deen said, before adding that moderation is key.

In an Instagram post from May 24, 2025, the famed chef showcases just how drastic the changes she's made are.