Paula Deen's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation Looks So Good On Her
Paula Deen has gone through a major transformation in the 2020s, losing 50 pounds and counting. But Deen claims she's had no plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures done. After tragically being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2009, Deen decided that it was time to begin a weight loss journey for health reasons. While a guest on "The Doctor Oz Show," Deen explained that she was partially able to achieve this weight loss by cutting out white foods. "Okay, I really am diabetic," the celebrity chef told the talk show host.
The bestselling cookbook author continued, explaining that she was able to eat some non-dietetic foods after she saw her plan working and the pounds began shedding, but only once in a blue moon. "I lost 35 or 40 pounds and now I've brought everything back into my kitchen, just like anybody's kitchen," Deen said, before adding that moderation is key.
In an Instagram post from May 24, 2025, the famed chef showcases just how drastic the changes she's made are.
Why Paula Deen lost weight
In the Instagram post in question, Paula Deen looks noticeably thinner, and her happiness can be read off of her face easily. Many fans of the celebrity chef were quick to throw compliments her way in the comments section of the post. "Paula, you're still as beautiful as ever!" one Instagram user commented.
The TV personality may be healthy and happy, but according to Closer, her decision to live a healthier lifestyle may have been triggered by a controversial scandal she found herself embroiled in. According to Newsweek, the bestselling author was the defendant in a lawsuit for racial and sexual discrimination in 2013. The lawsuits were eventually dropped, but Deen admitted to using the "N-word" occasionally throughout her life, causing her to be dropped by The Food Network.
The chef was also subsequently dropped from various partnerships, including with Walmart and Target. Also, according to Closer, a spokesperson for Deen explained that she feels deep regret for her offensive and hateful actions. "She would like to turn back the clock in terms of mistakes she made in the past, but can't, so she's focused on living her healthiest life," the spokesperson said. Based on this Instagram post, it seems likely that Deen is succeeding.