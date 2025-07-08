Has Oprah Had Plastic Surgery? What She's Said About Cosmetic Procedures

Ozempic has taken over, and Hollywood's elite are looking as skinny as ever. But before it slowly became less taboo, Oprah Winfrey bashed the diabetes medication in 2023. "I felt, I've got to do this on my own," she said during a panel about weight-loss drugs for Oprah Daily (via Delish). "Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out." Then, months later, Winfrey confirmed she was using a weight-loss injection, though she didn't specify that it was Ozempic. "I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," she told People. "Obesity is a disease. It's not about willpower — it's about the brain."

Once her secret to weight loss was out, people started criticizing her for what they believed was deceitful behavior. "She's a liar who made people believe she was losing weight through Weight Watchers when she was actually on Ozempic," one person said on X, formerly Twitter. "Oprah Winfrey is the definition of a hypocrite," another said on Reddit. The talk show legend dropped her board position at Weight Watchers in 2024 after announcing her use of a GLP-1. Thus, internet users maintain that if Winfrey has enough money for Ozempic, she's probably not skimping on trips to the plastic surgeon.