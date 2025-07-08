Has Oprah Had Plastic Surgery? What She's Said About Cosmetic Procedures
Even after a rollercoaster health journey, Oprah Winfrey remains incredibly beautiful. It's no surprise, given Winfrey has spent much of her media career advertising her latest venture in improving herself. She became an ambassador for Weight Watchers in 2015 and has consistently promoted the market's latest beauty trends on her platforms, including "The Oprah Winfrey Show." In the early 2000s, the multihyphenate pointed to Thermage, a skincare treatment, for being all the rage, according to The New York Times. The procedure is a non-invasive, radiofrequency treatment that tightens skin — a non-surgical facelift, if you will — and fully caught the attention of Winfrey.
While Winfrey's stunning transformation has included a few cosmetic gimmicks here and there, she has vehemently denied ever going under the knife. Given how open and honest she is about her strides to look as good as she does, Winfrey would likely have confessed to having plastic surgery at this point in her career. However, experts say she's not giving up the secret to her ageless visage. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Mariano Busso told Nicki Swift that he sees subtle indications of a nip and tuck. "Oprah's neck does not reflect the neck of someone that is 70 years old and has been gaining and losing weight throughout her life," Busso claimed. "Her chin implant is also helping." And since Winfrey has been branded a liar before, who's to say she isn't forgoing this one detail about her appearance?
Oprah Winfrey called a 'liar' after revealing weight-loss secret
Ozempic has taken over, and Hollywood's elite are looking as skinny as ever. But before it slowly became less taboo, Oprah Winfrey bashed the diabetes medication in 2023. "I felt, I've got to do this on my own," she said during a panel about weight-loss drugs for Oprah Daily (via Delish). "Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out." Then, months later, Winfrey confirmed she was using a weight-loss injection, though she didn't specify that it was Ozempic. "I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," she told People. "Obesity is a disease. It's not about willpower — it's about the brain."
Once her secret to weight loss was out, people started criticizing her for what they believed was deceitful behavior. "She's a liar who made people believe she was losing weight through Weight Watchers when she was actually on Ozempic," one person said on X, formerly Twitter. "Oprah Winfrey is the definition of a hypocrite," another said on Reddit. The talk show legend dropped her board position at Weight Watchers in 2024 after announcing her use of a GLP-1. Thus, internet users maintain that if Winfrey has enough money for Ozempic, she's probably not skimping on trips to the plastic surgeon.