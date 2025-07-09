Angelina Jolie Looks So Different With Short Ringlet Curls

Angelina Jolie has undergone a stunning transformation from Hollywood newbie to award-winning A-lister over the more than 40 years she's been an actor. Throughout her career, she has not only proven she's a versatile actor capable of portraying a wide range of characters but also shown she can rock practically any look, makeup, and hairstyle. Of course, not everyone's perfect — yes, not even Angelina Jolie. She's brought some inappropriate outfits to the red carpet through the years and committed her worst makeup mistake of all time when she showed up at a 2014 movie premiere with a powdery face. The Oscar winner also had us cringing over her unblended hair extensions at the Rome premiere of "Eternals" in 2021. Despite some fashion and beauty misses, Jolie has never been afraid to experiment with different looks, especially when it's for a role.

One of Jolie's most drastic transformations came in 2006 when she filmed the movie "A Mighty Heart," which is based on the 2002 abduction and killing by terrorists of Daniel Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter. For the film, Jolie traded her signature sleek long hair for short ringlet curls to portray Daniel's wife Mariane Pearl, who searched for him after he went missing and later detailed her harrowing experience in a 2003 memoir that inspired the movie. In throwback set photos shared on Instagram, Jolie looked almost unrecognizable with the hairstyle, which was much shorter and curlier than her iconic long, tousled waves in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" just a year prior. Unlike some of her other hair transformations, however, her Mariane hairstyle was just a wig and was nowhere to be found by the time she walked the red carpet at "A Mighty Heart's" 2007 premiere.