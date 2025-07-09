The Shady Way Michelle Obama Called Out Barack For Neglecting Family Time In The White House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michelle Obama went to great lengths to keep her family united amidst Barack Obama's eight years in the White House. During a June 2025 episode of Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson's podcast, "IMO," the former first lady acknowledged that she sometimes had to give her husband a not-so-subtle nudge when Michelle felt that he wasn't devoting enough time to their two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, due to Barack's demanding job. Staying in line with the playful nature of their relationship, the bestselling "Becoming" author would then draw his attention to the glaring problem by singing the lyrics of "Cat's in the Cradle:" "When you coming home, [Dad]? Don't know when."

This shade left us worried about the state of Michelle and Barack's marriage. However, as Stephanie Wijkstrom, MS, LPC, NBCC, the CEO and founder of The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, exclusively reassured The List, our fears were ill-founded. Confirming that metaphors and references are a great way to ease a partner into a more honest conversation, she opined, "Michelle's approach is especially valuable as an initial, supportive strategy, offering a gentle way to encourage and reinforce a partner's parenting focus." Still, Wijkstrom also cautioned that certain references could create confusion instead of opening up a further dialogue with your partner.

Thankfully, the former first lady already had that area fully covered. On "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," she recalled how her conversation with Barack progressed after she made the reference. "I was like, 'You're going to look up, and the girls will be gone,'" Michelle warned him. "Because there is a little window that parents don't understand — a time when your children even want to be bothered with you."