Barack Obama's Candid Confession Confirms He's Not Done Paying Dues With Michelle

After completing her second memoir, "The Light We Carry," Michelle Obama hit the promotional circuit to discuss her book as well as her marriage to Barack Obama. In an interview with NPR, Michelle fielded questions regarding how to find longevity in a marriage — as she and Barack have been married for over three decades. Michelle admitted that in her relationship with Barack, "somebody was always giving way more." She then detailed several of the reasons people have worried about Michelle and Barack's marriage, such as having to take a back seat to her husband's career. "We have to understand that marriage is never 50/50," Michelle said.

However, Michelle has also pointed out that relationships are full of compromise and that, at some point, the effort given at different times by each partner should even out — even if it doesn't feel that way. She also mentioned in her interview that people looking to get into committed relationships should expect "long stretches of discomfort." It seems the Obamas just might be in one of those currently, with Barack writing Michelle a confusing birthday post in January.

However, in a moment of honesty, Michelle also admitted, "I think it's important for us ... not to glamorize what a partnership feels like." This suggests that her need for space and Barack's continued solo outings might just be the couple trying to remind everyone that relationships are messy and take work.

