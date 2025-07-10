Tragic Details About Justin Trudeau & Sophie Gregoire's Daughter Ella-Grace

It's beyond a shadow of a doubt that being a politician's kid comes with its own struggles. The real-life story of Chelsea Clinton is fraught with tragedy, starting when she was young and her father, former President Bill Clinton, was in office. Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, has had no shortage of hardship while being in the spotlight either — like being the butt of late night jokes while still a teenager. So it's no surprise to learn that Ella-Grace Trudeau, the daughter of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has had trouble coping with the demands of her high-profile life. Before bidding a farewell to his PM position at the March 2025 Liberal leadership convention, Justin's daughter shared a few words about her difficult upbringing.

"I've been trying hard to live the normal life of a teenager, but I think you can imagine it's not that simple of a task," she said at the event (via Global News). "Security, rules, drama, have all stopped me feeling free over the past few years. The number of times [someone] who spoke to me about [Justin] as if he wasn't my father... led me to doubt the integrity of some people." Ella-Grace went on to say that it is most challenging to read criticism of her father's leadership on social media, which is something she says she won't miss now that he has stepped down from being prime minister. "I'm looking forward to seeing more of him at home and less of him online," she quipped.