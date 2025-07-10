Tragic Details About Justin Trudeau & Sophie Gregoire's Daughter Ella-Grace
It's beyond a shadow of a doubt that being a politician's kid comes with its own struggles. The real-life story of Chelsea Clinton is fraught with tragedy, starting when she was young and her father, former President Bill Clinton, was in office. Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, has had no shortage of hardship while being in the spotlight either — like being the butt of late night jokes while still a teenager. So it's no surprise to learn that Ella-Grace Trudeau, the daughter of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has had trouble coping with the demands of her high-profile life. Before bidding a farewell to his PM position at the March 2025 Liberal leadership convention, Justin's daughter shared a few words about her difficult upbringing.
"I've been trying hard to live the normal life of a teenager, but I think you can imagine it's not that simple of a task," she said at the event (via Global News). "Security, rules, drama, have all stopped me feeling free over the past few years. The number of times [someone] who spoke to me about [Justin] as if he wasn't my father... led me to doubt the integrity of some people." Ella-Grace went on to say that it is most challenging to read criticism of her father's leadership on social media, which is something she says she won't miss now that he has stepped down from being prime minister. "I'm looking forward to seeing more of him at home and less of him online," she quipped.
Her parents' split ignited unwanted media attention for Ella-Grace
Not only did Ella-Grace Trudeau have to face the news of her parents' divorce as a young teen, but she had to watch as wagging tongues spread rumors online about her family. In August 2023, Justin Trudeau announced on Instagram that he and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were separating after 18 years of marriage. The news spread across media platforms like wildfire, with speculation about their marriage, including cheating rumors, fueling fodder for tabloids. Considering Ella-Grace already held disdain for her family's constant media attention, the coverage of her parents' split must have been difficult to digest.
Fortunately, Sophie and Justin prioritized giving their children a sense of normalcy after such a major change in their family's dynamics. Though the ex-couple no longer lives together, they ensured that their children wouldn't be uprooted from their home. Experts call this modern and somewhat unconventional arrangement, where the kids remain in one household and the parents cycle in and out, "nesting." To offer a stable home life for Ella-Grace and her brothers, Xavier and Hadrien, they reportedly live with their father in Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, while their mother stays in a nearby residence, thus allowing her to come and go from Justin's home to stay present in her children's lives. This hopefully means that life will look a little more ordinary in the coming years for Ella-Grace.