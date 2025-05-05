Chelsea Clinton's Tragic, Real-Life Story Is Just Sad

It's one thing to be picked on by fellow classmates in elementary school — something Chelsea Clinton experienced — but another thing entirely to be bullied by adult members of the public as a little kid. "I've had so much vitriol flung at me for as long as I can literally remember, people saying awful things to me even as a child," she told The Guardian in May 2018. Now on the other side of it, Clinton can understand why she was targeted, adding, "[S]ometimes it's because I'm just the person that they happen to see and recognize, and they're angry ... Sometimes they're mad at me because of something that my mom or dad did."

The unwarranted hate sadly had a major impact on Clinton's childhood. "I was very aware of comments about my appearance in the media when I was young," the president's daughter explained during an August 2018 interview with The Big Issue. "[I]t was these older men saying these mean things to a 12-year-old girl. I mean, it was crazy." As she got older, Clinton continued to be the target of harsh words from the press and political commentators, but she had at that point learned: "[W]hen we're being verbally abused by other people, it's not about who we are, it's all about the bullies."