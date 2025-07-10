Donald & Melania Fuel Failing Marriage Rumors With Awkward Dance Moves In Resurfaced Clip

Melania Trump has already snubbed Donald Trump's PDA efforts, which hasn't helped those divorce rumors. But we thought that watching the former model turn her cheek when her husband leaned in to kiss her would be the most uncomfortable moment between them we'd ever see. However, the Trumps outdid themselves with an embarrassing dance sequence that made their near-kiss almost look romantic by comparison. The tragedy was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where one of Donald's most awkward dancing moments was on full display. Melania stood beside her husband on stage as he prepared for his performance. When the president started getting into his groove, Melania seemingly forced herself to keep up with Donald by slightly swaying from side to side while raising her hands.

The couple's thankfully short duet looked as rocky as their marriage might be. Apart from their rigid movements and alarming lack of rhythm, Melania and Donald kept a slight wall of space between them that ensured they wouldn't end up accidentally touching each other. Reports have surfaced that Melania chose not to live in the White House with Donald after her husband returned to his presidential duties. However, the chemistry during their dance number might not only show they've continued spending significant time apart, but also might demonstrate that the two aren't that close even when they're together.