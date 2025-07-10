Donald & Melania Fuel Failing Marriage Rumors With Awkward Dance Moves In Resurfaced Clip
Melania Trump has already snubbed Donald Trump's PDA efforts, which hasn't helped those divorce rumors. But we thought that watching the former model turn her cheek when her husband leaned in to kiss her would be the most uncomfortable moment between them we'd ever see. However, the Trumps outdid themselves with an embarrassing dance sequence that made their near-kiss almost look romantic by comparison. The tragedy was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where one of Donald's most awkward dancing moments was on full display. Melania stood beside her husband on stage as he prepared for his performance. When the president started getting into his groove, Melania seemingly forced herself to keep up with Donald by slightly swaying from side to side while raising her hands.
The couple's thankfully short duet looked as rocky as their marriage might be. Apart from their rigid movements and alarming lack of rhythm, Melania and Donald kept a slight wall of space between them that ensured they wouldn't end up accidentally touching each other. Reports have surfaced that Melania chose not to live in the White House with Donald after her husband returned to his presidential duties. However, the chemistry during their dance number might not only show they've continued spending significant time apart, but also might demonstrate that the two aren't that close even when they're together.
Donald and Melania's awkward dance moves gave everyone second-hand embarrassment
Fortunately, their rhythm-challenged dance number won't be another weird thing that everyone forgets about Donald Trump's relationship with Melania Trump. Although a good chunk of the internet probably wishes they could forget the excruciating sequence. But the Trumps' detractors didn't take the cringeworthy moment quietly, and called out the president and his first lady all over social media. "Melania emanating 'kill me now' vibes," one poster commented on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Her contract must not call for any physical affection," another one added. An X user also quipped that their soulless jig spent even less time together than they already claimed they did. "He has not been with Melania since Barron was conceived," they wrote.
The jokes at the couple's expense even made their way to Facebook, where a commenter begged Melania to leave Donald for her sake. "She needs to divorce the creep, he makes her skin crawl without physical contact, body language speaks volumes," they posted. We would've liked to believe that the widespread roast would've discouraged Melania from ever publicly dancing with her husband again. But Melania also attempted to match Donald's dance moves during the 4th of July in 2025. The president and his wife greeted spectators from the White House balcony to celebrate the holiday. However, they ruined what might've been a romantic scene with another stiff dance that was somehow worse than their previous waltz.
Not the First Lady @MELANIATRUMP doing the Trump YMCA dance 😂🔥🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/gdKncefPh0
