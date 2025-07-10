Lauren Boebert's Life Might Not Be As Lavish As It Seems

Lauren Boebert's net worth may surprise you, but not for the reason you might think. In theory, the Colorado native's finances should be in much better standing than they were prior to her ascension in politics. Boebert's childhood was full of tragic details, which included growing up in poverty. She eventually had to drop out of high school and work at McDonald's to help financially support her family. She would later hold jobs as a pipeline technician and go on to own a couple of Colorado restaurants like Shooters Grill and Putters. But after Boebert started making strides as a politician, there were a few rumors claiming that her net worth had climbed up to the millions. Her move to an affluent part of Windsor, Colorado, helped support that idea.

However, Boebert raised a few red flags when she submitted her annual financial disclosure for 2025. The filing showed that Boebert didn't put anything in the report, including her bank accounts or assets. Even her mortgage and the earnings she made from her book were absent. Boebert is required to share all income that's over $200 and all assets over $1000. So, Boebert's filing implied that she had little to no money in her name. It's especially suspicious since Boebert's base income as a congresswoman should be $174,000, but even that was nowhere to be seen on her financial records. The development might indicate that Boebert's life isn't nearly as luxurious as some might've believed.