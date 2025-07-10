Lauren Boebert's Life Might Not Be As Lavish As It Seems
Lauren Boebert's net worth may surprise you, but not for the reason you might think. In theory, the Colorado native's finances should be in much better standing than they were prior to her ascension in politics. Boebert's childhood was full of tragic details, which included growing up in poverty. She eventually had to drop out of high school and work at McDonald's to help financially support her family. She would later hold jobs as a pipeline technician and go on to own a couple of Colorado restaurants like Shooters Grill and Putters. But after Boebert started making strides as a politician, there were a few rumors claiming that her net worth had climbed up to the millions. Her move to an affluent part of Windsor, Colorado, helped support that idea.
However, Boebert raised a few red flags when she submitted her annual financial disclosure for 2025. The filing showed that Boebert didn't put anything in the report, including her bank accounts or assets. Even her mortgage and the earnings she made from her book were absent. Boebert is required to share all income that's over $200 and all assets over $1000. So, Boebert's filing implied that she had little to no money in her name. It's especially suspicious since Boebert's base income as a congresswoman should be $174,000, but even that was nowhere to be seen on her financial records. The development might indicate that Boebert's life isn't nearly as luxurious as some might've believed.
Lauren Boebert's spending habits might've played a part in her potentially losing her lavish lifestyle
Lauren Boebert's messy divorce from her husband may explain the missing information on the outspoken Republican's odd troll job of a financial disclosure. It was noted that most of her assets were under her husband's name when she filed the paperwork the year before. But since they were no longer together, Boebert's situation clearly changed. "She is divorced and is starting over. In past disclosures, the only asset that was hers was her book. Otherwise it was a joint bank account and other assets were her ex-husband's," a commenter theorized on X.
However, many weren't buying the claim, especially since it ignored why Boebert failed to include her own income on the report. Speculation is that Boebert had little finances to reveal simply because of careless spending habits. "Blows my mind how poorly some members of Congress manage their own finances. Divorce notwithstanding, it's wild to me that a 38-year-old woman who makes $174,000/yr has a net worth of $0," a user wrote on X. Boebert's own past expenditures might add more weight to the theory. For instance, she once spent an estimated $2 million on her campaign while running against Adam Frisch for Congress in 2023.
She's also allegedly used the funds she received from past campaigns to pay off her own personal bills. If these reports are true, they may show just how loose Boebert can be with her money.