Kathy Griffin Doubled Down On Controversial Anti-Trump Moment That Left Barron Disturbed

Kathy Griffin has never been afraid to be an iconoclast. In 2017, however, the comedian found herself embroiled in a controversy the likes of which she'd never seen before after an anti-Donald Trump photoshoot she took part in not only went viral, but also reportedly disturbed the president's son, Barron Trump. It all started when the outspoken star shared a pic of herself holding a mask designed to look like the divisive politician's bloody, severed head. The backlash was swift and immediate, with the reality star not only losing a CNN gig, but also Griffin's friendship with Anderson Cooper. The comedian later shared that she had been subjected to death threats, and had travel restrictions placed on her too.

Trump himself — who was a few months into his first term at the time — responded to Griffin's photo on social media, noting that a then-11-year-old Barron was particularly upset by it. At the time, TMZ even reported that the first son initially believed the image was real. Citing Trump family sources, the outlet claimed that he "panicked and screamed" for mother Melania Trump, with whom Barron has a super close relationship.

Amid the initial backlash, Griffin issued an apology, acknowledging that the photo crossed the line. Later that year, however, she rescinded it after several more months of living under the Trump administration. "Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing," the comedian raged during an appearance on morning show "Sunrise" (via Fox40). And since then, she's doubled down on several occasions.