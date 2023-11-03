Barron Trump Was Reportedly Disturbed By Kathy Griffin's Controversial Anti-Donald Pic

Any child whose parent is the President of the United States can expect especially unique life experiences, but watching someone holding a bloody replica of your father's decapitated head likely isn't one of them. Yet, that's precisely what Barron Trump went through at the vulnerable age of 11 when comedian Kathy Griffin shared her now-infamous anti-Donald Trump photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in 2017.

Griffin's controversial photo quickly became a headline news story, splattered across social media platforms, news sites, and television screens everywhere. According to an inside source for TMZ, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, Barron, was watching TV with his mother — Donald's third wife, Melania Trump — when he first saw the photograph.

TMZ reported that Barron was immediately distraught, shouting for his mother in fear that something had actually happened to his father. "He's 11," the source told the news outlet. "He doesn't know who Kathy Griffin is, and the head she was holding resembled his dad."