Kelly Ripa's Rare Makeup-Free Moment Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Kelly Ripa's Instagram selfie was proof that she was stunning even when having a bad hair day. Her 'do was in the middle of its transformation as she sat in the stylist's chair while wearing plastic over her head. And yet, despite the unfinished hairstyle and the complete lack of makeup, Ripa could seem decades younger than she actually was. However, she may be aging too well, since her perpetual youth has made many wonder if Ripa's had plastic surgery. In fact, that's one rumor about Ripa we just can't ignore, either.

Dr. Joel Kopelman gave The List his thoughts on the cosmetic surgery speculation surrounding Ripa, and didn't rule out the possibility she had some mild work done to preserve her looks. "In-office treatments may also play a role. Mild chemical peels, microneedling, and laser resurfacing can refine skin texture and reduce fine lines," he said. "Subtle use of injectables like Botox to soften expression lines, and dermal fillers to maintain facial volume and contour, may be contributing to her refreshed, natural look." Kopelman's theory wasn't too far off the mark. The New Jersey native has been very open about the fact that she's gotten Botox done to keep her face smooth. Additionally, she shared on her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" that she was considering a "mini facelift." Based on her Instagram photo, however, we doubt she'd need one anytime soon.

As for people who hope to look as youthful as Ripa, Kopelman said, "You don't need celebrity-level access to age gracefully — consistency with simple, proven practices can go a long way," citing tips such as simple skincare routines, the use of retinol, and destressing.