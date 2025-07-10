Kelly Ripa's Rare Makeup-Free Moment Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine
Kelly Ripa has revealed what she really looks like underneath her makeup more than once. She's not only snapped photos of herself going all natural, but she's even occasionally hosted her own show without any makeup. Though the former "All My Children" actor does wear makeup most of the time, the times she's been photographed ditching the beauty products show that Ripa is aging so gracefully. In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Ripa peeled back the curtain on some of her favorite skincare products for makeup removal, moisturizing, and more. She demonstrated that her routine still works for her by posting a makeup-free photo on her Instagram Story while getting her hair done in 2025. There, Ripa showed that she could look show-ready even without foundation, eyeliner, or lip gloss to accentuate her gorgeous looks.
Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman believes that adequate skincare can explain Ripa's enduring good looks, with the possible addition of certain cosmetic procedures. "As a plastic surgeon, I believe Kelly Ripa's youthful appearance is likely the result of a consistent skincare routine, selective professional treatments, and an overall healthy lifestyle," he said in an interview with The List. "Her regimen probably includes daily cleansing, a medical-grade moisturizer, and diligent use of a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher — sun protection is essential in preventing premature aging."
Ripa may have had light cosmetic procedures to help pause the clock
Kelly Ripa's Instagram selfie was proof that she was stunning even when having a bad hair day. Her 'do was in the middle of its transformation as she sat in the stylist's chair while wearing plastic over her head. And yet, despite the unfinished hairstyle and the complete lack of makeup, Ripa could seem decades younger than she actually was. However, she may be aging too well, since her perpetual youth has made many wonder if Ripa's had plastic surgery. In fact, that's one rumor about Ripa we just can't ignore, either.
Dr. Joel Kopelman gave The List his thoughts on the cosmetic surgery speculation surrounding Ripa, and didn't rule out the possibility she had some mild work done to preserve her looks. "In-office treatments may also play a role. Mild chemical peels, microneedling, and laser resurfacing can refine skin texture and reduce fine lines," he said. "Subtle use of injectables like Botox to soften expression lines, and dermal fillers to maintain facial volume and contour, may be contributing to her refreshed, natural look." Kopelman's theory wasn't too far off the mark. The New Jersey native has been very open about the fact that she's gotten Botox done to keep her face smooth. Additionally, she shared on her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" that she was considering a "mini facelift." Based on her Instagram photo, however, we doubt she'd need one anytime soon.
As for people who hope to look as youthful as Ripa, Kopelman said, "You don't need celebrity-level access to age gracefully — consistency with simple, proven practices can go a long way," citing tips such as simple skincare routines, the use of retinol, and destressing.