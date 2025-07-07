Karoline Leavitt's Red Flag Confession Proves Being Trump's Press Secretary Is Getting To Her
Karoline Leavitt is the White House's youngest ever press secretary, but even her youth can't get her out of feeling the pressure of the job if her latest Instagram Story is any indication. Leavitt shared a video originally posted by another creator, which included the text: "Women really say 'I can't do this.' Then dig themselves out of the trenches, strap their baby on, make an iced coffee, move their body, build a loving home, work the equivalent of 3 FT jobs, and take over the world all on 2 hours of sleep, a mental break down and watching handfuls of their hair fall out."
Our guess is that Leavitt was going for inspirational mom boss vibes with this post, but we're wondering if it's instead more of a cry for help? There's no doubt that being a mother is hard; Leavitt and her husband have one son together. And it's hard even if you're not in one of the most public-facing jobs in the Donald Trump administration and getting a lot of heat from critics, particularly regarding what some believe to be misinformation delivered to the American public from the White House. Quite the stressful position to be in.
But the moms can do it all mindset, like the one in the Reel Leavitt shared, is one that can lead to burnout and exhaustion. That's not a healthy mental (or physical) space to be in. If this is really what Leavitt is feeling, we're hoping that she's able to reach out to someone and get some support.
Stress like that described in Karoline Leavitt's post is unhealthy
Admittedly, Karoline Leavitt wasn't the original creator of the video, so there might be things in it that aren't entirely specific to her (or are perhaps intentionally hyperbolic). But there have been moments where Leavitt's energy seemed to be flagging. And Leavitt has also frequently been seen flipping her hair, which can be a sign of anxiety.
When it comes to hair, the Instagram Reel that Leavitt shared included a comment about hair loss. If she (or anyone) is actually noticing that their hair is falling out, it could be a sign from the body that you've undergone some pretty serious stress that has had a definite impact on you. One form of stress-related hair loss involves your hair starting to fall out a few months after a particularly stressful event. So, if Leavitt really does see herself in this video when it comes to hair loss? What was it that happened to her over the last few months? She took a high-profile job in Trump's administration.
Long-term stress has been scientifically proven to contribute to aging, and while a couple of hours of sleep (like mentioned in the post) are better than nothing, continually not getting enough sleep is also bad for your health. For all the moms out there feeling the kinds of stress that are described in the Reel that Leavitt shared, see what you can do to redistribute the load as best you can. Your health will be better for it.