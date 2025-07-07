Karoline Leavitt's Red Flag Confession Proves Being Trump's Press Secretary Is Getting To Her

Karoline Leavitt is the White House's youngest ever press secretary, but even her youth can't get her out of feeling the pressure of the job if her latest Instagram Story is any indication. Leavitt shared a video originally posted by another creator, which included the text: "Women really say 'I can't do this.' Then dig themselves out of the trenches, strap their baby on, make an iced coffee, move their body, build a loving home, work the equivalent of 3 FT jobs, and take over the world all on 2 hours of sleep, a mental break down and watching handfuls of their hair fall out."

Our guess is that Leavitt was going for inspirational mom boss vibes with this post, but we're wondering if it's instead more of a cry for help? There's no doubt that being a mother is hard; Leavitt and her husband have one son together. And it's hard even if you're not in one of the most public-facing jobs in the Donald Trump administration and getting a lot of heat from critics, particularly regarding what some believe to be misinformation delivered to the American public from the White House. Quite the stressful position to be in.

But the moms can do it all mindset, like the one in the Reel Leavitt shared, is one that can lead to burnout and exhaustion. That's not a healthy mental (or physical) space to be in. If this is really what Leavitt is feeling, we're hoping that she's able to reach out to someone and get some support.