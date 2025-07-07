Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Latest Leggy Look Is More Frumpy Than Festive

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' legs definitely aren't shy, and this has prompted more than a few major fashion fails over the years. Most recently, the Arkansas governor attempted a festive ensemble for the Fourth of July. And while she and her fellow MAGA-lovers had more to celebrate this year than others, we don't think anyone is celebrating this particular outfit.

"@TeamSarahAR (including Traveler!) was out in full force and we had a great time. Lots of candy, heat, and handshakes! Happy birthday America!" Huckabee Sanders wrote in the caption of her July 4 Instagram post. Attached were multiple photos of the event where Huckabee Sanders connected with her constituents. A few photos also showed off the governor's leg-baring ensemble. Sure, Huckabee Sanders wore the holiday's special colors, and even donned some youthful short shorts. Even so, this entire ensemble still managed to make her look like she was running for best dressed at bingo night.