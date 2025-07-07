Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Latest Leggy Look Is More Frumpy Than Festive
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' legs definitely aren't shy, and this has prompted more than a few major fashion fails over the years. Most recently, the Arkansas governor attempted a festive ensemble for the Fourth of July. And while she and her fellow MAGA-lovers had more to celebrate this year than others, we don't think anyone is celebrating this particular outfit.
"@TeamSarahAR (including Traveler!) was out in full force and we had a great time. Lots of candy, heat, and handshakes! Happy birthday America!" Huckabee Sanders wrote in the caption of her July 4 Instagram post. Attached were multiple photos of the event where Huckabee Sanders connected with her constituents. A few photos also showed off the governor's leg-baring ensemble. Sure, Huckabee Sanders wore the holiday's special colors, and even donned some youthful short shorts. Even so, this entire ensemble still managed to make her look like she was running for best dressed at bingo night.
Showing skin isn't saving Sarah Huckabee Sanders' sloppy-looking silhouettes
Sarah Huckabee Sanders paired her bold red shorts with a royal blue top with white detailing that had no shortage of volume. While the shorts certainly showed off Huckabee Sanders' gams, the billowing top created an odd silhouette that just looked downright frumpy. She paired the 'fit with a pair of white sneakers and while this was likely an attempt to dress down her look and give it an effortless vibe, it actually aged her even more.
Huckabee Sanders has worn her fair share of outfits that completely missed the mark, and this red, white, and blue look very much fits in with the others. The political nepo baby seems to regularly struggle with which shapes and silhouettes work best for her and she often opts for looks that make her look older than she is. And while she may think that putting her legs on display will counteract her otherwise baggy, grandma-esque 'fits, it's clear that she should think again.