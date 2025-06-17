Sarah Huckabee Sanders Looks Like She's Running For Best Dressed At Bingo Night In These Outfits
There's much about Sarah Huckabee Sanders that's flown under the radar during her storied time in politics. Not only has Huckabee Sanders made history with her political career, but she often seemed to approach politics from the mindset of someone appearing too busy getting things done to dress well. However, with a stunning weight loss transformation, it seems she's looking to become more of a recognizable face in the MAGA movement — although, Huckabee Sanders often fails to wear clothes that do her slimmer figure justice.
Case in point, there's been ample evidence of Huckabee Sanders wearing outfits that have missed the mark, and she's currently tapping into a very vintage form of fashion. Stretching beyond retro, much of what Huckabee Sanders seems to have in her closet errs on the side of feeling fashionable for a nursing home. Perhaps she runs a secret bingo league through her office, or maybe she's trying to impress elderly constituents. Whatever the case may be, there have been plenty of times Huckabee Sanders has worn an outfit more fitting for a bygone era.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ready for a nursing home on the prairie
In March of 2025, Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Instagram to brag about performing a strange public service. While taking a sick child on a tour of different Arkansas State Police facilities, Huckabee Sanders wore yet another frumpy dress more appropriate for a little house on a prairie than a police tour. In stark contrast to the men in uniform surrounding her, Huckabee Sanders' long, flowing dress and uptight collar has her looking like an old timey schoolmarm instead of a modern day governor.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders might get fashion advice from her mom
In a photo posted to her Instagram, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is surrounded by her mother, Janet Huckabee, and father, Mike Huckabee. While the relationship between Sarah and her father Mike is most likely on good terms, it appears that Sarah is still taking fashion advice from her mother. The two are wearing nearly identical styles of dress, with Sarah's blue number having slightly puffier sleeves. Coordinating outfits can be cute in younger years, but at this point it's just aging Sarah whenever she and her mom share a wardrobe.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders sticks to eerily outdated fashion
In an Instagram post celebrating Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins visiting the Arkansas Governor's Mansion to discuss changes to the state's food stamp program, Sarah Huckabee Sanders went full "Handmaid's Tale" with her outfit. The retro 50s feel to the cut of the dress and the pastel turquoise color felt very reminiscent of something a housewife on her way to play bingo would wear. Plus, the mid-length of her sleeves and strange collar make the whole outfit feel like a failed flight attendant uniform. Yet another example of a dress obsession Huckabee Sanders should retire.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders accidentally dressed like a pirate with the Robertsons
While entertaining Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame, Sarah Huckabee Sanders saw fit to wear a boring blouse. In an Instagram post dedicated to celebrating "National Take your kids to work day" with her youngest son George Sanders, Sarah is seen smiling onstage. What's not all smiles is the outfit she chose to wear — the white blouse is reminiscent of the flowy mistake of a garment Jerry Seinfeld wore in an episode of his titular show. Pairing it with wide legged sailor pants ultimately made Sarah look ready for a musical set on a ship instead of a modern day event.
Kid Rock couldn't get Sarah Huckabee Sanders to ditch her boring duds
According to her Instagram, in May of 2025, Sarah Huckabee Sanders took a trip to Nashville to "be with my good friend Bobby," aka Kid Rock. But even the musician known for his rowdy ways couldn't get Huckabee Sanders to dress for the modern era. Even though this moment would be perfect for Huckabee Sanders to rock one of her leather outfits, she still opted to go with a boring black and white polka dot blouse. The overly long sleeves and completely buttoned-up look really did make it appear as if they were going to bingo together.