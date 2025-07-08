Whatever Happened To Adrian Grenier?

Throughout the late '90s and early 2000s, Hollywood introduced the world to a new batch of heartthrobs that included actors like Freddie Prinze Jr., Josh Hartnett, and Chad Michael Murray. Also on that list? Adrian Grenier, who, by 1999, seemed ready to take Tinseltown by storm, partly thanks to the movie "Drive Me Crazy." In the teen romcom, he starred alongside a young Melissa Joan Hart, who has had a stunning transformation of her own, and even appeared in a Britney Spears music video that was released along with the movie. The ball only kept rolling, and he went on to star in the hit HBO show "Entourage" and being part of the cast of "The Devil Wears Prada."

After he racked up these high-profile acting credits, it seemed fair to assume that Grenier would become one of the more prominent leading men in Hollywood for years to come. Despite his incredible success out the gate, his filmography would ebb and flow over the years, and he seemingly disappeared from Hollywood altogether.

In recent years, Grenier has transitioned from actor to producer, entrepreneur, social activist, and most notably, family man. While isn't totally opposed to getting in front of the camera at this point in his career, it does not seem to be his top priority by any stretch of the imagination. Here's what Adrian Grenier's life has looked like since his "Entourage" days and how he stays busy.