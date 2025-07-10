Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos Divorce Rumors Are Already Stirring After The Wedding
There was a lot that went wrong at Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' wedding. But critics might think the worst thing that happened was the wedding itself. Apart from believing that the wedding was gaudy and in poor taste, there has been serious doubt in the air that the power couple's marriage will last. Early rumblings of marital issues have been brewing before and after they made their way down the altar hand-in-hand. One rumor asserted that the Bezos wedding was reportedly delayed because of an alleged prenup. Neither the Amazon founder nor his wife revealed they had a contract between them, but the rumors grew so loudly that it's assumed one exists, anyway.
Since a good chunk of the internet feels Jeff and Lauren's divorce is imminent, the word on the street is that a prenup will undoubtedly come in handy. "Oh, dear Jeff Bezos, you fabulous billionaire maestro of excess! I do hope you've wised up and secured a prenup this time around for your dazzling Venice wedding extravaganza with Lauren Sánchez," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another X user joked about how rich Lauren might become if she and the Amazon founder didn't have a contingency plan in place. "I wonder if you got a prenup with this marriage, Lauren Sánchez future member of the billionaire Club," they posted. However, after his costly divorce from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, the belief is that Jeff would've gone to great lengths to protect his assets.
Rumors suggest that Jeff Bezos' impending divorce from Lauren Sánchez Bezos might be like his first
Internet sleuths don't even have to look hard enough to find signs that Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' marriage won't last. The business mogul's divorce from his ex, MacKenzie Scott, may be the biggest clue that Lauren won't be Mrs. Bezos for long. Jeff allegedly had an affair with Lauren while he was still with his ex-wife, which led to the breakdown of his marriage. A common prediction is that Jeff will treat Lauren in a similar way. On Reddit, one poster joked that Kim Kardashian is secretly plotting to be Jeff's next lover. "I will die on the hill that Kim K is waiting in the wings to swoop in and be his 3rd wife," they wrote.
Another poster chimed in that not even Lauren's alleged plastic surgery would be enough to keep Jeff faithful. "She's chasing vapors if she thinks he'll stay and not cheat. No matter how much you try to make yourself look younger, it was never about that. He was always going to cheat. Bet she got screwed in that prenup," they shared. However, a commenter felt that Lauren would rather look the other way if Jeff ever stepped out of his marriage. "She knows why she's there," they said of Lauren. Given all the controversy surrounding Lauren and Jeff's relationship, it's likely these divorce rumors won't be going away anytime soon. But we wonder which will be around longer in the end: the divorce rumors, or this marriage. Only time will tell.