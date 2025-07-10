Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos Divorce Rumors Are Already Stirring After The Wedding

There was a lot that went wrong at Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' wedding. But critics might think the worst thing that happened was the wedding itself. Apart from believing that the wedding was gaudy and in poor taste, there has been serious doubt in the air that the power couple's marriage will last. Early rumblings of marital issues have been brewing before and after they made their way down the altar hand-in-hand. One rumor asserted that the Bezos wedding was reportedly delayed because of an alleged prenup. Neither the Amazon founder nor his wife revealed they had a contract between them, but the rumors grew so loudly that it's assumed one exists, anyway.

Since a good chunk of the internet feels Jeff and Lauren's divorce is imminent, the word on the street is that a prenup will undoubtedly come in handy. "Oh, dear Jeff Bezos, you fabulous billionaire maestro of excess! I do hope you've wised up and secured a prenup this time around for your dazzling Venice wedding extravaganza with Lauren Sánchez," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another X user joked about how rich Lauren might become if she and the Amazon founder didn't have a contingency plan in place. "I wonder if you got a prenup with this marriage, Lauren Sánchez future member of the billionaire Club," they posted. However, after his costly divorce from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, the belief is that Jeff would've gone to great lengths to protect his assets.