Trump Outdoes His Cakey Makeup With A Too-Dark Bronzer That Has Everyone Cringing

The list of Donald Trump's makeup fails just keeps getting longer. On July 7, he was talking with the press during a meeting at the White House with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about a possible Gaza ceasefire. He got a lot of attention for this, not least of which was for his appearance while he did so.

Notably, his makeup foundation and/or bronzer had a harsh line right at the edge of his face near his pale ears; someone teach this man how to blend! We can't imagine any self-respecting makeup artist letting him leave the makeup chair like that, so it has to be a self-own. Social media critics had a field day with Trump's makeup whoops. On X, formerly Twitter, the account for MeidasTouch, a progressive media company, posted a picture of Trump's face from the day, writing, "the real border crisis." Another person posted, "Trump's garish, uneven makeup is just another embarrassing display of his desperate attempt to mask his crumbling credibility and out-of-touch persona."

One person joked, "Looks like my blind grandmother did that makeup." Another compared it to a home improvement project: "I painted around a window recently, and when I pulled the tape off..."