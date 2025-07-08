Trump Outdoes His Cakey Makeup With A Too-Dark Bronzer That Has Everyone Cringing
The list of Donald Trump's makeup fails just keeps getting longer. On July 7, he was talking with the press during a meeting at the White House with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about a possible Gaza ceasefire. He got a lot of attention for this, not least of which was for his appearance while he did so.
Notably, his makeup foundation and/or bronzer had a harsh line right at the edge of his face near his pale ears; someone teach this man how to blend! We can't imagine any self-respecting makeup artist letting him leave the makeup chair like that, so it has to be a self-own. Social media critics had a field day with Trump's makeup whoops. On X, formerly Twitter, the account for MeidasTouch, a progressive media company, posted a picture of Trump's face from the day, writing, "the real border crisis." Another person posted, "Trump's garish, uneven makeup is just another embarrassing display of his desperate attempt to mask his crumbling credibility and out-of-touch persona."
One person joked, "Looks like my blind grandmother did that makeup." Another compared it to a home improvement project: "I painted around a window recently, and when I pulled the tape off..."
We can't imagine a good reason for Donald Trump's poor makeup
Some are just baffled that Donald Trump doesn't realize that this isn't a good look. One person had a theory, essentially that money can't buy style. Trump's definitely made this same mistake before, appearing with an orange face and pale ears, so we don't know why someone close to him doesn't point it out. Melania, help your boy out!
Trump has been spotted without makeup recently, and it makes him look tired and every bit of his 79 years. So, we could see why he might want to put on makeup as he talks to the press and meets with another world leader, though there are some tricks to looking younger that don't involve leaving your makeup unblended.
Maybe it was bad lighting in the White House? At a rally in 2019, Trump said it was poor lighting that made him appear orange on TV. Though he might want to rethink that excuse, considering he'd be able to control the lighting situation in the White House. Plus, it just so clearly seems to be a poor application. Plus, in an article from The Washington Post in 2019, his former Mar-a-Lago housekeepers said that he used liquid foundation. Apparently, his years of practice haven't done him much good.