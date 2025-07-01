Close-Up Shot Of Trump Without Makeup Is Brutal Reminder How Fast His 80s Are Approaching

We know enough about Donald Trump to assume he probably doesn't want people thinking too much about how close he is to 80. Considering that he hosted a big, controversial military parade for his 79th birthday, however, he's not doing the best job of keeping his age under wraps. And his appearance isn't helping either — especially in some recent, unforgiving pics.

On July 1, Trump headed to the South Lawn to speak to the press. For the occasion, he made the odd choice to wear his "Gulf of America" hat. From the looks of it, he didn't pair it with quite as much makeup as he usually does. In photos from the event, Trump's face appears scrunched up and tired. His pores and wrinkles are more visible than they usually are, which puts more of a spotlight on his age. If all of that isn't enough to get people thinking about how he'll be in his 80s in less than a year, knowing what he's hiding under his garish baseball cap makes this even harder to ignore.