Close-Up Shot Of Trump Without Makeup Is Brutal Reminder How Fast His 80s Are Approaching
We know enough about Donald Trump to assume he probably doesn't want people thinking too much about how close he is to 80. Considering that he hosted a big, controversial military parade for his 79th birthday, however, he's not doing the best job of keeping his age under wraps. And his appearance isn't helping either — especially in some recent, unforgiving pics.
On July 1, Trump headed to the South Lawn to speak to the press. For the occasion, he made the odd choice to wear his "Gulf of America" hat. From the looks of it, he didn't pair it with quite as much makeup as he usually does. In photos from the event, Trump's face appears scrunched up and tired. His pores and wrinkles are more visible than they usually are, which puts more of a spotlight on his age. If all of that isn't enough to get people thinking about how he'll be in his 80s in less than a year, knowing what he's hiding under his garish baseball cap makes this even harder to ignore.
It's easy to see that Trump is trying new strategies to look younger
As of late, Donald Trump has been getting caught without makeup and struggling to hide his exhaustion more and more frequently. While his makeup-less face certainly makes him look more natural and less cartoonish than his normally packed-on bronzer, it also makes him look a bit more like your average grandpa. Is this a bad thing? Not necessarily for most of us, but we have a feeling it isn't what Trump is going for — this seems especially true considering how many hats he's been wearing recently.
That famous combover is the quintessential Trump look. These days, though, it's clear that this hairstyle is no longer covering up his bald spots. He's been refusing to ditch the hat, seemingly to avoid putting his receding hairline front and center. He's even been seen wearing the hat on unarguably weird occasions, like in the Situation Room. Yet, he went sans hat in one recent unflattering pic, and his hair looked worse than ever, showing a losing battle with age. Here, he's sporting a hat yet again, while he shows off his natural skin. It's safe to say that hiding how he truly looks is beginning to become a real struggle.