Kate Middleton's Latest Nod To Queen Elizabeth Feels Like A Middle Finger To Harry & Meghan
Amidst Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's ongoing feud, it sometimes seems like the estranged sisters-in-law seize every opportunity to make subtle jabs at one another. For eagle-eyed royal fans, Kate seemingly made her latest dig at Meghan with one special piece of jewelry. Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had plenty of messy moments with Queen Elizabeth II, and lately, talk about the apparent strain in Harry's relationship with his grandmother toward the end of her life has been reawakened. So, could it be a coincidence that Kate chose this particular moment to subtly remind the world of the special relationship she had with the late queen? We think not.
It's no secret that Kate and Meghan received different receptions when they married into the royal family. And Elizabeth reportedly had an even bigger problem with Meghan than we all thought. According to a report that surfaced last month, a source spoke to Elizabeth at an event at Balmoral just weeks before the Queen's heartbreaking death in 2022, claiming the royal revealed her true opinion of Meghan. "A small group were talking to the monarch, and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil," the source said, adding, "She seemed regretful about how things had panned out," per The Mirror. Now, Kate is seemingly taking this opportunity to show, once again, that she was the favorite granddaughter-in-law by sporting the late queen's necklace.
Kate's accessories at her latest appearance hinted at her strong bond with the late queen
On July 8, France's President Macron arrived at Windsor to greet William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton for the State Visit. For the special occasion, Kate wore a pale pink Christian Dior jacket and matching skirt, which she paired with a Jess Collett hat in the same color. Surrounded by the monochromatic outfit, however, it was Kate's jewelry that was the most eye-catching. And, it was surely even more eye-catching for folks who know a thing or two about royal jewels. The earrings Kate sported belonged to the late Princess Diana, and the triple-strand pearl necklace was Queen Elizabeth II's.
Kate clearly inherited quite a bit from the queen at the time of her death, and she has worn a lot of her jewels over the years. It certainly isn't out of the question to suggest that Kate simply chose to pair these pearls with her sophisticated look for an important event. Still, if it is true that she enjoys taking jabs at her sister-in-law, this may have been Kate's way of rubbing in the Queen's alleged dislike of Meghan — albeit in a very quiet, understated way.