Kate Middleton's Latest Nod To Queen Elizabeth Feels Like A Middle Finger To Harry & Meghan

Amidst Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's ongoing feud, it sometimes seems like the estranged sisters-in-law seize every opportunity to make subtle jabs at one another. For eagle-eyed royal fans, Kate seemingly made her latest dig at Meghan with one special piece of jewelry. Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had plenty of messy moments with Queen Elizabeth II, and lately, talk about the apparent strain in Harry's relationship with his grandmother toward the end of her life has been reawakened. So, could it be a coincidence that Kate chose this particular moment to subtly remind the world of the special relationship she had with the late queen? We think not.

It's no secret that Kate and Meghan received different receptions when they married into the royal family. And Elizabeth reportedly had an even bigger problem with Meghan than we all thought. According to a report that surfaced last month, a source spoke to Elizabeth at an event at Balmoral just weeks before the Queen's heartbreaking death in 2022, claiming the royal revealed her true opinion of Meghan. "A small group were talking to the monarch, and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil," the source said, adding, "She seemed regretful about how things had panned out," per The Mirror. Now, Kate is seemingly taking this opportunity to show, once again, that she was the favorite granddaughter-in-law by sporting the late queen's necklace.