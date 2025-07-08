Ainsley Earhardt Reveals Glaring Relationship Red Flag Ahead Of Sean Hannity Marriage

Despite many signs that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship won't last, the Fox News power couple is going to say "I do." They haven't set a date for their big day, but according to Earhardt, they are starting the planning process. And, it seems that their early stages have already revealed one big red flag.

In the world of Fox News, Hannity and Earhardt are basically host royalty. As such, it seems that their fame is influencing some of their wedding decisions. "We're both such public figures and we've both done this before," Earhardt told the Daily Mail, noting that the couple wants the whole affair to be quiet and small. Earhardt married her first husband in 2005 before they divorced in 2009. She then married Clemson Tigers quarterback Will Proctor in 2012, and they welcomed their daughter Hayden in 2015. Ultimately, Earhardt's second marriage was torn apart by nasty affair rumors and ended three years later.

As for Hannity, his first marriage lasted over two decades, ending in 2019. His children, Merri and Patrick, are in their twenties. Considering Hannity and Earhardt's relationship histories, it's no surprise that the bride-to-be cited the fact that "divorce happens" as the reason that this marriage is sure to begin with a prenup. And, the union won't be a traditional one, either. While the couple may be joining together as husband and wife, they don't plan on fully combining their lives, and they still intend to live by themselves.