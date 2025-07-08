Ainsley Earhardt Reveals Glaring Relationship Red Flag Ahead Of Sean Hannity Marriage
Despite many signs that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship won't last, the Fox News power couple is going to say "I do." They haven't set a date for their big day, but according to Earhardt, they are starting the planning process. And, it seems that their early stages have already revealed one big red flag.
In the world of Fox News, Hannity and Earhardt are basically host royalty. As such, it seems that their fame is influencing some of their wedding decisions. "We're both such public figures and we've both done this before," Earhardt told the Daily Mail, noting that the couple wants the whole affair to be quiet and small. Earhardt married her first husband in 2005 before they divorced in 2009. She then married Clemson Tigers quarterback Will Proctor in 2012, and they welcomed their daughter Hayden in 2015. Ultimately, Earhardt's second marriage was torn apart by nasty affair rumors and ended three years later.
As for Hannity, his first marriage lasted over two decades, ending in 2019. His children, Merri and Patrick, are in their twenties. Considering Hannity and Earhardt's relationship histories, it's no surprise that the bride-to-be cited the fact that "divorce happens" as the reason that this marriage is sure to begin with a prenup. And, the union won't be a traditional one, either. While the couple may be joining together as husband and wife, they don't plan on fully combining their lives, and they still intend to live by themselves.
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt may never live together
Despite being engaged, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt don't even live in the same state, and they plan on keeping it that way even after their nuptials. Hannity lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and Earhardt lives in New York City with her daughter. On Fridays, Earhardt and Hayden fly to Palm Beach for what she describes as "low key, casual weekend[s]." And, this is the system they plan on sticking to. "It's not conventional. We live on opposite ends of the East coast but when you love someone, you make it work," Earhardt explained to the Daily Mail. She added, "I love my time with Sean in Palm Beach. We always do a family brunch after church on Sunday and then Hayden and I fly back. I love my New York life too."
48-year-old Earhardt was 29 when she first moved to the Big Apple. She recalls finding it intimidating, but it's clear that today, she has no intention of making a permanent move. "Sometimes you can feel alone during those dark times, especially when you're in the public spotlight, but life is great now," she told the outlet, noting, "It's a rollercoaster and it can be chaotic, but I'm loving every second of it." So, Earhardt is seemingly happy only seeing her fiancé a few days a week. Between that and her massive age gap with Hannity, who is 15 years her senior, this relationship never ceases to raise eyebrows.