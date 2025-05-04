Ainsley Earhardt's Massive Age Gap With Sean Hannity Gives Major Karoline Leavitt Vibes
Power couple Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity ended 2024 with a bang by announcing their engagement, even getting President Donald Trump's approval — something Donald Trump Jr. was still waiting for with his relationship. But while people were happy for Earhardt and Hannity, they couldn't help but notice it was an age-gap relationship.
Earhardt was born in 1976, while Hannity was born over a decade before, in 1961. This makes them 15 years apart. While they aren't the celebrity couple with the biggest age difference, 15 years is still a huge gap. They're technically from two separate generations: Hannity is a Baby Boomer and Earhardt is Gen X.
This is somewhat reminiscent of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's relationship with husband Nicholas Riccio. They have quite the age gap themselves, over double that of Earhardt and Hannity. To compare, Riccio is Gen X while Leavitt is Gen Z. Leavitt even has a bigger age gap than Donald and Melaina Trump, whose age difference is 24 years. At least with Earhardt and Hannity, no one is going to mistake Hannity for Earhardt's father — something Leavitt has embarrassingly had to deal with, since her parents are close in age with Riccio.
Earhardt's relationship with Hannity isn't her first age gap one
While the age gap is only one sign that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship won't last, it's interesting to note that Earhardt was married to another person with a big age gap: former college football star Will Proctor. Proctor was seven years younger than the Fox News host, which was nearly the same length that their nuptials lasted. Affair rumors rocked Earhardt and Proctor's marriage, and the couple filed for divorce in 2018, six years after tying the knot.
A seven-year age difference isn't huge, but it's interesting that Earhardt went from being the older one in the relationship to being a much younger one in her partnership with Hannity. Though the couple haven't made public statements about being from two separate generations, the heart wants what the heart wants. Who knows, maybe they don't even notice it? Longtime celebrity couple Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have over a two-decade age gap, and Flockhart once said in an interview, "I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me" (via Hello! Magazine).