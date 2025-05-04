Ainsley Earhardt's Massive Age Gap With Sean Hannity Gives Major Karoline Leavitt Vibes

Power couple Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity ended 2024 with a bang by announcing their engagement, even getting President Donald Trump's approval — something Donald Trump Jr. was still waiting for with his relationship. But while people were happy for Earhardt and Hannity, they couldn't help but notice it was an age-gap relationship.

Earhardt was born in 1976, while Hannity was born over a decade before, in 1961. This makes them 15 years apart. While they aren't the celebrity couple with the biggest age difference, 15 years is still a huge gap. They're technically from two separate generations: Hannity is a Baby Boomer and Earhardt is Gen X.

This is somewhat reminiscent of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's relationship with husband Nicholas Riccio. They have quite the age gap themselves, over double that of Earhardt and Hannity. To compare, Riccio is Gen X while Leavitt is Gen Z. Leavitt even has a bigger age gap than Donald and Melaina Trump, whose age difference is 24 years. At least with Earhardt and Hannity, no one is going to mistake Hannity for Earhardt's father — something Leavitt has embarrassingly had to deal with, since her parents are close in age with Riccio.