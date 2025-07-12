Lauren Sánchez Is Worlds Away From Jeff's First Wife In Side-By-Side Pics

Lauren Sánchez's approach to style shows just how different she is from Jeff Bezos' first wife, MacKenzie Scott. Some of the most expensive outfits Sánchez has ever worn were even worth up to tens of thousands of dollars. But apart from showing off her wealth, she also shows off her physique, as Sánchez's risqué outfits have often left little to the imagination. And a social media user posted one of her most revealing 'fits yet on X.

Jeff Bezos is about to marry Lauren Sanchez, very different archetype than his first wife MacKenzie Scott. I hope he signed a good prenup lol. pic.twitter.com/MZFlVi6c0L — Limo | Unfiltered Dating Advice (@playboysecrets) June 27, 2025

The picture was a split image of Sánchez and Scott, where you can see more of what the former is wearing on the inside than on the outside. But the controversial garb had quite a few vocal critics on a popular Reddit board, where commenters believed her threads lacked taste. "It's barely even a dress," one poster said. "She dresses like 2019 Kim Kardashian," another remarked. Scott, on the other hand, wore a white floral shirt in the side-by-side pic that captured the classy but modest style the writer was often seen in.

Sánchez usually styles herself like the A-lister that she is, while Scott's outfits give the impression that she doesn't mind blending in. Incidentally, Sánchez's racy black lingerie reminded the Redditors of how low-key and generous Bezos' ex-wife was. "His ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, was too good for him and is at least free from him now. Jeff and Lauren are cheap and tacky and deserve each other," one poster wrote.