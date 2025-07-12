Lauren Sánchez Is Worlds Away From Jeff's First Wife In Side-By-Side Pics
Lauren Sánchez's approach to style shows just how different she is from Jeff Bezos' first wife, MacKenzie Scott. Some of the most expensive outfits Sánchez has ever worn were even worth up to tens of thousands of dollars. But apart from showing off her wealth, she also shows off her physique, as Sánchez's risqué outfits have often left little to the imagination. And a social media user posted one of her most revealing 'fits yet on X.
The picture was a split image of Sánchez and Scott, where you can see more of what the former is wearing on the inside than on the outside. But the controversial garb had quite a few vocal critics on a popular Reddit board, where commenters believed her threads lacked taste. "It's barely even a dress," one poster said. "She dresses like 2019 Kim Kardashian," another remarked. Scott, on the other hand, wore a white floral shirt in the side-by-side pic that captured the classy but modest style the writer was often seen in.
Sánchez usually styles herself like the A-lister that she is, while Scott's outfits give the impression that she doesn't mind blending in. Incidentally, Sánchez's racy black lingerie reminded the Redditors of how low-key and generous Bezos' ex-wife was. "His ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, was too good for him and is at least free from him now. Jeff and Lauren are cheap and tacky and deserve each other," one poster wrote.
Lauren Sanchez and MacKenzie Scott have wildly opposite lives
Lauren Sánchez's and MacKenzie Scott's lifestyles are as different as their fashion senses. Sánchez seemingly lives as extravagantly as any mainstream celebrity. She and her husband Jeff Bezos' wedding was just a sample of her taste for the finer things in life. The New Mexico native's estimated $50 million marriage ceremony was a major overseas event that garnered massive media attention and featured some of the world's biggest stars on the guest list. However, the Amazon Founder's ex-wife lives such a quieter life in comparison; you'd never guess how much money Scott actually made after she and Bezos divorced.
Despite being one of the richest people in the world, she's mostly made headlines through her charity work. Even her post-Bezos love life has been kept under wraps. Unlike Sánchez, who's been attached to affluent men like Bezos and Patrick Whitesell, Scott was briefly and quietly married to a science teacher before their 2022 divorce. However, they do share some similarities, which might explain Bezos' attraction to both. Scott and Sánchez are authors, for instance, showing their shared passion for creativity.
Similarly, Sánchez has also been known to give to charity with Bezos, although her philanthropic efforts seem to pale in comparison to Scott's. But, being that Bezos divorced Scott in the first place, maybe he wanted his next wife to be the complete antithesis of his first. If that was the case, he accomplished his mission.