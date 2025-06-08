Risque Lauren Sanchez Outfits That Left Little To The Imagination
If we need to choose just one word to describe Lauren Sanchez, one strong contender is daring. This would likely be someone's first impression of Sanchez after learning the details about her expansive career. She was a journalist who won an Emmy for her work before learning to fly and earning her pilot's license at age 40. She then went on to launch an aerial film and production company, release a New York Times bestselling children's book, and complete a controversial space trip with an all-female crew aboard her fiancé Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. Beyond that, however, Sanchez's boldness is also clearly reflected in her style.
The former news anchor has never been afraid to flaunt her "assets," but she appeared to have found increased confidence since she and Bezos kickstarted their romance, with her wardrobe now consisting of shorter hemlines, higher slits, deeper plunging necklines, and sheerer tops. Sanchez told People in September 2024 that she's usually "in sweatpants all day" when she's at home, but she dresses "a little sexy" when she does step out because she takes style cues from Hollywood stars who aren't shy about showing off their figures. "I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara — they really embrace their culture when they dress and so I think, it's just in me," Sanchez explained.
Sanchez has sometimes taken her daring style a little too far. Her decision to show some skin in a bra top at Donald Trump's second inauguration made her one of the worst-dressed stars at the event. Prior to this, she'd already had a long list of fashion faux pas featuring looks that were even more inappropriate. Here are Sanchez's risqué outfits that left little to the imagination.
Sanchez's eye-popping pilot outfit
Lauren Sanchez took her fans on a quick helicopter ride via a video she posted to her Instagram in September 2022. "Learning how to fly is something I'm super proud of. It makes me smile every time I get to do what I love," she captioned the clip. However, while her piloting skills were indeed amazing, they turned out to be not the most eye-catching part of the video. Sanchez's pilot look, a risqué sleeveless black top paired with large sunglasses, managed to steal the show.
Her yacht siren dress
Lauren Sanchez can't get enough of sheer and semi-sheer clothing, from tank tops to dresses. In a snap she uploaded on Instagram in June 2024, she looked like a siren ready to leave sailors mesmerized with her beauty in a skimpy cream dress that left almost nothing to the imagination. The strapless dress featured cutouts on the bodice and the hemline and hugged Sanchez's curves flatteringly. One Instagram user commented that in the image, Sanchez looked like "a modern Bond girl, who can save not only herself...but her man too!"
Sanchez turned heads in Monte Carlo in a sexy black number
Lauren Sanchez turned up the heat in a semi-sheer black maxi dress when she watched the Monaco Grand Prix with her beau, Jeff Bezos, in Monte Carlo in May 2025. The dress, which featured ultra-thin spaghetti straps and a see-through skirt, showcased her toned arms and legs. To complete her sexy look for the races, Sanchez styled her hair in tousled waves and put on a pair of aviator sunglasses — twinning with Bezos, of course.
Sanchez's lingerie look
Lauren Sanchez might be a supporter of the underwear as outerwear trend as she has been spotted wearing lingerie-like dresses on multiple occasions. In 2023, she shared a video of her striking poses on a ledge while rocking a sexy silk and lace LBD. A year later, she attended the pre-Met Gala cocktail party hosted by fashion brand Monse in New York City, looking extra vampy in a black lace minidress featuring a bustier bodice and ruched skirt. "Found the perfect little black dress," she wrote of the look on Instagram, and we completely agree.
Sanchez's red hot look for her 54th birthday
Lauren Sanchez proved that 54 is the new 40 when she celebrated her birthday in December 2023. In a post on Instagram, she shared photos of herself looking like a goddess in a low-cut, figure-hugging red dress. She posed alongside her friends, who all wore sexy red outfits for a bash Sanchez threw the day before she officially turned 54. "These women are not just friends, I consider them family, I trust them and love them deeply," Sanchez wrote. "Let's not forget I also just have so much fun with them!"
Her shimmery plunging dress
Lauren Sanchez welcomed 2025 with a bang by sharing photos of herself posing in a beaded gray minidress with a hood and a daringly low plunging neckline. In one image, the helicopter pilot's brown hair fell to her waist in soft curls as she gave the camera a sultry look. In her caption, Sanchez shared her resolutions for 2025, writing: "This year, I embrace illumination, striving to help others find their light and shine their brightest in 2025—a year of continued growth, shared light, and endless possibilities."
Sanchez's daring Fashion Week outfit
Fashion fans are no stranger to bold looks, but Lauren Sanchez's risqué ensemble for Milan Fashion Week in January 2024 likely would have elicited a double-take or two even from the most jaded of Mugler worshippers. She put the bomb in bombshell in a see-through, floor-length lace dress, which she paired with a black blazer, sky-high heels, and a handbag. While the look featured an extremely low neckline and just a tiny pair of black panties to cover her modesty, Sanchez confidently strolled along the streets of Milan with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos.