Risque Lauren Sanchez Outfits That Left Little To The Imagination

If we need to choose just one word to describe Lauren Sanchez, one strong contender is daring. This would likely be someone's first impression of Sanchez after learning the details about her expansive career. She was a journalist who won an Emmy for her work before learning to fly and earning her pilot's license at age 40. She then went on to launch an aerial film and production company, release a New York Times bestselling children's book, and complete a controversial space trip with an all-female crew aboard her fiancé Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. Beyond that, however, Sanchez's boldness is also clearly reflected in her style.

The former news anchor has never been afraid to flaunt her "assets," but she appeared to have found increased confidence since she and Bezos kickstarted their romance, with her wardrobe now consisting of shorter hemlines, higher slits, deeper plunging necklines, and sheerer tops. Sanchez told People in September 2024 that she's usually "in sweatpants all day" when she's at home, but she dresses "a little sexy" when she does step out because she takes style cues from Hollywood stars who aren't shy about showing off their figures. "I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara — they really embrace their culture when they dress and so I think, it's just in me," Sanchez explained.

Sanchez has sometimes taken her daring style a little too far. Her decision to show some skin in a bra top at Donald Trump's second inauguration made her one of the worst-dressed stars at the event. Prior to this, she'd already had a long list of fashion faux pas featuring looks that were even more inappropriate. Here are Sanchez's risqué outfits that left little to the imagination.