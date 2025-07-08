Katie Holmes May Have Just Opened The Door For A Suri & Tom Cruise Reunion
Ever since Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise back in 2012, Cruise has reportedly been estranged from his and Holmes' daughter, Suri, who was born in 2006. Things have long been icy between the two, with Holmes even taking to Instagram to publicly dispute a Daily Mail article claiming that Suri had inherited a large sum of money from Cruise's trust fund in December 2024. Meanwhile, a source claimed to RadarOnline in June 2025 that Cruise's relationship with Suri was a forbidden topic of conversation amid the "Mission: Impossible" star's rumored romance with actress Ana de Armas. That wouldn't be surprising, given that Cruise has missed many milestones in Suri's life, meaning it's almost certainly a touchy subject. Ironically, though, his rumored romance with de Armas may be helping to set the stage for a potential reunion with Suri ... maybe.
As reported by People on July 8, Holmes "liked" an Instagram post from earlier in the year featuring a photo of Cruise and de Armas spending time together. It's obviously far too early to tell, but this could be seen as Holmes cracking the door open for a potential reconciliation. After all, Holmes "liking" the post was unexpected given that not only is that her ex-husband, but she also tends not to speak too much regarding their divorce. Obviously, we've all clicked "like" by accident before. Sometimes we even "like" things to save them for future reference, not because we genuinely enjoy them (though, that's why the bookmark feature exists, folks). Still, assuming it was intentional and genuine, it could be a step toward mending fences.
Inside Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce
Of course, there is one major hurdle in the way of a potential reunion between Tom Cruise and daughter Suri: the original circumstances of Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes' divorce. According to ABC News, the pair's divorce was finalized rather quickly — just two weeks after Holmes filed. Cruise and Holmes also issued a statement saying the split was amicable and they were keeping Suri's well-being top of mind throughout the process.
Also per ABC, however, Cruise later confessed that part of the reason Holmes decided to end their marriage was to get their daughter away from the Church of Scientology, which Cruise joined in the 1980s after being introduced to it by first wife Mimi Rogers. "Did [Holmes] say that? That was one of the assertions, yes," Cruise said during a 2013 deposition pertaining to his legal battle against Bauer Publishing Company (which publishes InTouch Weekly and Life & Style). To that end, though, Cruise also firmly rebuked Bauer's headlines claiming he had "abandoned" Suri in favor of his religion. "I tolerate a tremendous amount and I'm very privileged to be able to have the life that I have, and I believe that," Cruise said, adding, "But there is a line that I draw for myself and — and that's it. And I asked for an apology. I asked for a retraction. They denied it." We should note, however, that while Cruise was arguably the celebrity face of Scientology at one point, it's become a less prominent aspect of his public persona in recent years.