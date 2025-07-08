Katie Holmes May Have Just Opened The Door For A Suri & Tom Cruise Reunion

Ever since Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise back in 2012, Cruise has reportedly been estranged from his and Holmes' daughter, Suri, who was born in 2006. Things have long been icy between the two, with Holmes even taking to Instagram to publicly dispute a Daily Mail article claiming that Suri had inherited a large sum of money from Cruise's trust fund in December 2024. Meanwhile, a source claimed to RadarOnline in June 2025 that Cruise's relationship with Suri was a forbidden topic of conversation amid the "Mission: Impossible" star's rumored romance with actress Ana de Armas. That wouldn't be surprising, given that Cruise has missed many milestones in Suri's life, meaning it's almost certainly a touchy subject. Ironically, though, his rumored romance with de Armas may be helping to set the stage for a potential reunion with Suri ... maybe.

As reported by People on July 8, Holmes "liked" an Instagram post from earlier in the year featuring a photo of Cruise and de Armas spending time together. It's obviously far too early to tell, but this could be seen as Holmes cracking the door open for a potential reconciliation. After all, Holmes "liking" the post was unexpected given that not only is that her ex-husband, but she also tends not to speak too much regarding their divorce. Obviously, we've all clicked "like" by accident before. Sometimes we even "like" things to save them for future reference, not because we genuinely enjoy them (though, that's why the bookmark feature exists, folks). Still, assuming it was intentional and genuine, it could be a step toward mending fences.