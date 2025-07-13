Tiffany Trump's Mom Is Aging Like The Finest Of Wines (& We Bet Melania Is Fuming)
Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples looks vastly different from the other women in the president's inner circle. The former model doesn't sport the typical Mar-a-Lago face — voluminous lips, obvious fillers and Botox, an orangey tan, and cakey makeup. In fact, Maples is aging like fine wine. Naturally she sports some wrinkles and laugh lines here and there, but in a May 2025 snap she posted with her daughter, Tiffany Trump, it was clear that Maples remains a natural beauty. As a result, we cannot help but wonder whether Donald's current wife, Melania Trump, feels just a little bit envious of her predecessor.
The first lady is seven years younger than Maples, but she seems to be holding on to the beauty of her youth effortlessly while throwback photos of Melania have sparked plastic surgery rumors. Both women deny ever getting any work done, but Maples' claims are more believable given that she shows signs of natural aging. Melania, meanwhile, may or may not have gone under the knife, according to plastic surgeons. Dr. Sean McNally told the Irish Star that he suspected she had spent around $30,000 on cosmetic enhancements. And yet, details are relatively scarce — especially in comparison to other MAGA women.
For her part, Melania has consistently maintained that her stunningly youthful appearance is purely the result of a good skincare regimen. "I didn't make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," the first lady clarified to GQ in 2016. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves." Similarly, Maples told Charleston Grit that same year, "I've always strived to maintain a naturally youthful appearance without the help of Botox and fillers."
Melania might be envious of more than just her predecessor's appearance
Many have speculated about how Marla Maples and Melania Trump really feel about each other, and while the jury's still out, Donald Trump's second wife has dropped some hints in the past that she and Melania get along just fine. During her daughter Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding, Maples actually took a moment to personally compliment her successor. "I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years," Maples gushed in a speech (via Page Six). Still, it's not clear whether Melania returns her affections, especially after it appeared as though Maples was trying to worm her way back into the president's life.
While Melania has mostly tried to stay out of her husband's political career, Maples fully embraced it. She posted a video of the first family making their way onto the stage during Donald's 2025 inauguration ceremony on X, formerly known as Twitter, zooming in on Tiffany and captioning it simply: "Here comes the Light." More interestingly, the former model confirmed to The Standard a year prior that she'd be thrilled to help her ex-husband in whatever capacity he needed as he made a third bid for the White House.
Insiders even alleged that Maples was willing to be Donald's 2024 running mate. "I'm open to whatever way that I can serve," she shrugged in response, adding. "I'm ready. I am available if needed and I'm not sitting back anymore." We wonder how Melania felt about this? Her husband's second term is already chaotic, and sharing both Donald and the White House with Maples may have led to more drama than the country could handle.