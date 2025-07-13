Tiffany Trump's Mom Is Aging Like The Finest Of Wines (& We Bet Melania Is Fuming)

Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples looks vastly different from the other women in the president's inner circle. The former model doesn't sport the typical Mar-a-Lago face — voluminous lips, obvious fillers and Botox, an orangey tan, and cakey makeup. In fact, Maples is aging like fine wine. Naturally she sports some wrinkles and laugh lines here and there, but in a May 2025 snap she posted with her daughter, Tiffany Trump, it was clear that Maples remains a natural beauty. As a result, we cannot help but wonder whether Donald's current wife, Melania Trump, feels just a little bit envious of her predecessor.

The first lady is seven years younger than Maples, but she seems to be holding on to the beauty of her youth effortlessly while throwback photos of Melania have sparked plastic surgery rumors. Both women deny ever getting any work done, but Maples' claims are more believable given that she shows signs of natural aging. Melania, meanwhile, may or may not have gone under the knife, according to plastic surgeons. Dr. Sean McNally told the Irish Star that he suspected she had spent around $30,000 on cosmetic enhancements. And yet, details are relatively scarce — especially in comparison to other MAGA women.

For her part, Melania has consistently maintained that her stunningly youthful appearance is purely the result of a good skincare regimen. "I didn't make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," the first lady clarified to GQ in 2016. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves." Similarly, Maples told Charleston Grit that same year, "I've always strived to maintain a naturally youthful appearance without the help of Botox and fillers."