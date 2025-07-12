You Won't Believe What The Modern Family Women Look Like With Their Natural Hair Colors

Could you imagine Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) without her glasses, or Gloria Delgado Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) without her 5-inch pumps? If you're a "Modern Family" fan, then you know that those are some of the staple features among the cast of the hit ABC sitcom — in company with Cam's (Eric Stonestreet) flamboyant button-downs and Manny's (Rico Rodriguez) fedora. We're so familiar with their on-screen looks that it's hard to imagine what they look like in real life. Even something as simple as hair color can completely change an actor's appearance, which can certainly be said about the "Modern Family" women.

Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) rocks that signature blond 'do that only changed to brunette in a flashback in Season 4 before her father, Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), said it made her "[Look] old" (via TikTok). But Bowen's own hue isn't so far off from that darker shade. Haley Dunphy's (Sarah Hyland) teenage rebellion seemingly came with blond highlights, but Hyland's real color is not what you would expect. All this to say, these "Modern" women all seem to have their colorists on speed dial.