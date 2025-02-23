If you didn't know any better, you might think that many of your favorite celebrities have access to a magic serum that they use whenever they want to add several inches to their hair overnight. In reality, they simply have access to the best hair extensions money can buy. Hair extensions have been around for thousands of years, and while the technology has certainly evolved over time, the desired result has largely remained the same: When a person uses hand-tied, clip-in, or microlink extensions, it's typically because they want to make their natural hair look fuller and longer.

From giving red carpet hairdos an extra lift, to creating signature looks for our favorite stars, extensions come part and parcel with the celebrity job profile. As celebrity hairstylist Reece Walker, whose client list includes Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria, told Bustle in 2025, "Ninety percent of people you look at [in Hollywood] wear extensions." She also noted that many public figures are now less inclined to be hush-hush about whether or not they wear hairpieces. "I think it's a generational thing — like a majority of the older ones you don't see talking about their hair extensions," Reece said.

While some famous folks' extensions have become a part of their brand — look no further than the luscious high ponytail that Ariana Grande sported for years — that doesn't mean they shy away from letting their real hair down on social media every once in a while. Here are some celebrities who are completely unrecognizable without hair extensions.

