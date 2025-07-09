Lauren Sánchez Bezos' New Girl Squad Pic Is Riddled With Bad Outfits & Fillers Galore
They say that birds of a feather flock together, and if the photo Lauren Sánchez Bezos shared on her Instagram Story of her girls' night out isn't proof of that, we don't know what is. While she may have thought they looked cool and sophisticated, Lauren's girl squad is basically a plastic surgeon's guide on what not to do. And, how serious these ladies look on their GNO is a bit secondhand embarrassment-inducing.
Lauren's puffy-faced wedding snaps had folks online begging her to fire her plastic surgeon. About a week later on July 8, she took to her Instagram Story to show the world a photo of her out and about without her new hubby, Jeff Bezos. She captioned the photo, which showed her seated at a table surrounded by three pals, with "GNO" and a wine glass emoji. The women pictured all gave smoldering, model-esque looks, rather than the typical grins, and it was easy to see that this group was definitely focused on their looks. For people seeing the photo, however, it was easier to be focused on their over-the-top wardrobes and what looks like excessive facial fillers — the women's smizing faces seemed too smooth to be natural.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and her friends seemingly believe that beauty is pain
After Lauren Sánchez Bezos's uncomfortable-looking wedding dress had us all low-key stressed, there is really no level of intense corset she could wear that could surprise us at this point. Even so, she sported a red dress that had a super-cinched, corseted waist that most of us wouldn't dream of wearing at a dinner out. And, while her friends didn't seem to be wearing outfits that were quite as painful-looking as hers, that doesn't mean they looked any better for a normal girls' night out. From a sheer shirt with nothing but pasties underneath, to a version of Carrie Bradshaw's famous newspaper dress paired with layers of chokers, to a dress that definitely needed quite a bit of body tape, these outfits are anything but relatable.
For most people, it's difficult to imagine sitting down for dinner with your friends in any one of these looks and feeling anything other than very ready to change into your PJs. It seems clear, though, that for Sánchez Bezos and her friends, beauty really is pain. To plenty of onlookers, though, this looks less beautiful and more downright painful.