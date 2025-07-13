The Bad Fashion Advice JD Vance Clearly Takes From Trump

Donald Trump has spent decades perfecting his brand, and when he settles on a certain style choice, he sometimes finds that changing it is not a recipe for success. For instance, when Trump debuted a new, slicked-back hairstyle, it was surprisingly worse than his typical deep side part. However, when it comes to fashion, Trump might be better served if he reconsidered his long-held notions regarding tie length. Trump has been flouting conventional wisdom by opting for a too-long presentation that hangs well below his belt. After wearing ties this way for decades, it's become his signature look. To make matters worse, JD Vance appears to have been influenced by the president's tie style.

While the vice president's tie sometimes hovers around his belt, there are many times when he deviates from this gold standard for tie length. When Vance's tie is way too long, a la Trump, it leads to awkward looks, particularly when he's sitting with his suit jacket open and his legs apart. On some occasions, Vance has twinned with Trump, like when they both stepped out in matching navy suits and red ties.

Unfortunately for Vance, his appears to be experimenting with tie lengths. Sometimes he overcorrects and ends up with a tie that's too short, creating a look that's unflattering and cartoonish. Besides this length debacle, Vance has also gotten flak for his aesthetic choices, like his weird fashion fail when he wore a pink-hued tie for an 2024 campaign debate.