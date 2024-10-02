JD Vance's Debate Day Tie Has Everyone Calling Out His Weird Fashion Fail

After former president Donald Trump debated Vice President Kamala Harris, some have tried to get him to agree to another matchup; however, he's given plenty of excuses for why he won't do another one. So the only debate left before the 2024 election is the one happening between vice presidential picks Governor Tim Walz and Ohio senator JD Vance. And in that debate, Vance, who was Trump's left field pick, is being taken to task about his debate choices — specifically, his decision to wear a pink tie.

The criticism came hard and fast. "JD Vance's tie is ALL WRONG," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another wrote, "JD Vance's tie is one of the ugliest I've ever seen."

Then there is some debate as to what shade of pink it really is. One person noted, "You have me wondering about my TV settings as I'm seeing that as magenta, not neon pink." However, there's no denying it's definitely more pink than any other color. Plus, if you look closely, you can see that there is a subtle pattern to Vance's tie, which is also getting a reaction. "I applaud JD Vance for his comparative sartorial daring in selecting a lightly patterned tie," wrote one person. Another said, "It looks like Vance's tie was made out of my senior prom dress."

