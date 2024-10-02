JD Vance's Debate Day Tie Has Everyone Calling Out His Weird Fashion Fail
After former president Donald Trump debated Vice President Kamala Harris, some have tried to get him to agree to another matchup; however, he's given plenty of excuses for why he won't do another one. So the only debate left before the 2024 election is the one happening between vice presidential picks Governor Tim Walz and Ohio senator JD Vance. And in that debate, Vance, who was Trump's left field pick, is being taken to task about his debate choices — specifically, his decision to wear a pink tie.
The criticism came hard and fast. "JD Vance's tie is ALL WRONG," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another wrote, "JD Vance's tie is one of the ugliest I've ever seen."
Then there is some debate as to what shade of pink it really is. One person noted, "You have me wondering about my TV settings as I'm seeing that as magenta, not neon pink." However, there's no denying it's definitely more pink than any other color. Plus, if you look closely, you can see that there is a subtle pattern to Vance's tie, which is also getting a reaction. "I applaud JD Vance for his comparative sartorial daring in selecting a lightly patterned tie," wrote one person. Another said, "It looks like Vance's tie was made out of my senior prom dress."
JD Vance's tie choice doesn't make sense to many
A red tie has been the classic choice for Republican candidates in debates. We know that Donald Trump is a fan of long red ties; those red ties combined with Trump's signature hairstyle have been a mainstay for the former president's look long before he entered politics. So why JD Vance went with this out-of-the-box look with a pink tie, we don't really know.
Some theorized that it was to soften his image and possibly appeal to female voters. One person joked, "Say what you will about getting the women's vote, but JD Vance matching his pink tie to his lipstick is a strong move." Another critic said, "Is [JD Vance] wearing that godawful neon pink tie to distract Americans from noticing how punchable his face is?"
Vance has been largely unpopular ever since he was announced as Trump's VP pick. His popularity with women hasn't been helped by a variety of comments, including about childless cat ladies; Swifties came after Vance for that one.