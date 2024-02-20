5 Perfect Tyler Hynes Hallmark Movies For A Weekend Binge-Watch

Fans are clear who their favorite Hallmark hunk is, and it's none other than Tyler Hynes, the network's resident heartthrob. With over a dozen Hallmark Channel original movies under his belt, Hynes has solidified his status as a fan favorite, and the feeling is mutual.

Reflecting on his journey as a Hallmark veteran, Hynes shared his admiration for the network's audience, candidly telling Us Weekly, "I can't tell you enough about the human beings who watch these movies and how kind, lovely, wholesome, earnest, and authentic they are."

While basking in the mutual affection between Hynes and his devoted Hallmark audience, we couldn't help but to explore which of the star's Hallmark movies resonated the most overall, at least according to IMDb ratings. Among the 16 titles Hynes has graced for the network so far, five stand out — "Three Wise Men and a Baby," "An Unexpected Christmas," "On the 12th Date of Christmas," "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas," "It Was Always You." While four of these are Christmas-themed movies, they've clearly proven to be fan favorites, making them perfect for a Hynes-centric weekend binge-watch any time of the year. Please note that the following article may contain spoilers for the discussed titles. For a more thorough understanding of our selection process, please refer to the detailed explanation of our methodology provided at the end of the article.