5 Perfect Tyler Hynes Hallmark Movies For A Weekend Binge-Watch
Fans are clear who their favorite Hallmark hunk is, and it's none other than Tyler Hynes, the network's resident heartthrob. With over a dozen Hallmark Channel original movies under his belt, Hynes has solidified his status as a fan favorite, and the feeling is mutual.
Reflecting on his journey as a Hallmark veteran, Hynes shared his admiration for the network's audience, candidly telling Us Weekly, "I can't tell you enough about the human beings who watch these movies and how kind, lovely, wholesome, earnest, and authentic they are."
While basking in the mutual affection between Hynes and his devoted Hallmark audience, we couldn't help but to explore which of the star's Hallmark movies resonated the most overall, at least according to IMDb ratings. Among the 16 titles Hynes has graced for the network so far, five stand out — "Three Wise Men and a Baby," "An Unexpected Christmas," "On the 12th Date of Christmas," "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas," "It Was Always You." While four of these are Christmas-themed movies, they've clearly proven to be fan favorites, making them perfect for a Hynes-centric weekend binge-watch any time of the year. Please note that the following article may contain spoilers for the discussed titles. For a more thorough understanding of our selection process, please refer to the detailed explanation of our methodology provided at the end of the article.
Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)
Hallmark Channel's "Three Wise Men and a Baby" isn't just your typical holiday-themed movie; it's a gem worth enjoying any time of the year, boasting the highest IMDb rating among all of Tyler Hynes' films for the network.
Starring Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell, this 2022 Hallmark original proves that Hallmark can afford to venture beyond its traditional romance formula. The plot follows three brothers who find themselves unexpectedly caring for a baby just before Christmas. As they navigate the new responsibility, they rediscover the magic of the holiday season.
According to IMDb reviews, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" stands out from Hallmark's typical holiday fare due to its plausible storyline, well-crafted writing, and strong casting choices. Whether it's December or the middle of summer, this heartwarming movie is perfect for a weekend binge-watch. You can catch it on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
An Unexpected Christmas (2021)
"An Unexpected Christmas," the second highest-rated Hallmark Channel movie featuring Tyler Hynes, sets the perfect stage for a cozy weekend binge-watching session with its snowy backdrop. Despite being another Christmas-themed film, this Hallmark romance offers a delightful and unexpectedly enjoyable experience, even if it doesn't break new ground. Premiering in 2021, "An Unexpected Christmas" is sure to leave viewers with a warm and fuzzy feeling year-round.
The story revolves around Emily (played by Bethany Joy Lenz) and Jamie (Hynes), two former flames who find themselves in a holiday predicament and decide to pretend they're still together to navigate through it. Naturally, as they embark on this week-long charade, old emotions resurface.
In addition to having great virtual chemistry with Lenz, Hynes shines on screen, delivering a flawless performance as the charming Jamie and solidifying "An Unexpected Christmas" as the second-best among Hynes' Hallmark movies that you shouldn't miss. It's available to watch on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020)
Tyler Hynes continues to solidify his reign as the king of holiday films on the Hallmark Channel, with "On the 12th Date of Christmas" claiming the third spot in his must-watch originals according to IMDb ratings.
The story follows Aiden (played by Hynes) and Jennifer (portrayed by Mallory Jansen), both game designers competing for the same job position. To prove themselves to a new client, the two need to test a holiday-themed scavenger hunt consisting of 12 dates. Along the way, they rediscover the joy of Christmas as well as something a bit more romantic.
Regardless of the season, this 2020 Hallmark romance promises to captivate audiences, so don't be surprised if you're left with a yearning for more of Hynes' charm. So, if you're looking for wholesome entertainment on a weekend, we suggest tuning in to Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Vudu to experience this timeless Hallmark classic.
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022)
Another 2022 Hallmark original starring Tyler Hynes that will knock your socks off, at least according to its IMDb rating, is "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas." Allow the fourth-best-rated movie Hynes has done for the network to ignite your romantic spirit, whether it's holiday season or not.
The storyline follows Elizabeth, played by Holland Roden, as she unexpectedly receives a romantic plea meant for someone else. Determined to unravel the mystery, Elizabeth embarks on a journey that leads her to reconnect with Josh (Hynes), stirring up a whirlwind of emotions.
"Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas" delivers a refreshing storyline, earning praise from IMDb reviewers who have hailed it as the pinnacle of its franchise. Don't miss the chance to add this atypical holiday romance to your weekend binge-watch list, if not for anything else, then for Hynes' captivating performance. Stream it on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
It Was Always You (2021)
Hallmark enthusiasts not only adore Tyler Hynes' winter wonderland movies but also hold a special place for "It Was Always You." Premiering in 2021, this Hallmark Channel original starring Hynes and Erin Krakow is sure to evoke a spectrum of emotions, enough to scare any Sunday scaries away.
"It Was Always You" follows Elizabeth (Krakow), who is set to marry her fiancé. However, when her soon-to-be brother-in-law, David (Hynes), returns to town, Elizabeth is faced with her true feelings. Despite the whirlwind of emotions, this Hallmark title offers a fresh take on love compared to their usual fare (it does still end well; don't worry).
In addition to its captivating romantic storyline, "It Was Always You" features breathtaking scenery throughout, ensuring you remain captivated until the very end. If the picturesque settings don't capture your attention, the on-screen relationship between Hynes and Krakow certainly will. The movie is available to watch on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hoopla, and DirecTV.
How We Selected The Movies
To compile an unbiased list of the top five Hallmark movies starring Tyler Hynes, we referred to IMDb ratings. We selected the titles discussed in this article using the weighted average approach, which considers both the rating and the total number of votes. As a result, certain movies with higher ratings may be placed lower on the list compared to titles with lower scores.
At the forefront is "Three Wise Men and a Baby," hailed as Hynes' best Hallmark movie by IMDb users with a score of 7.6 out of 10. Garnering a significant 3.4k ratings, this Hallmark Christmas movie undoubtedly claims the top spot for your Hynes-themed weekend binge-watch list. Notably, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" also dominated cable TV in 2022, as reported by Variety.
Following closely is "An Unexpected Christmas," securing the second spot on our list with a rating of 6.9 stars out of 10 from 2.8k IMDb reviewers.
In the third position is "On the 12th Date of Christmas," earning a commendable rating of 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Based on 2.4k votes, it proved to be a worthy Hynes-starring watch regardless of the season. As mentioned, despite having a higher ranking than its predecessor, the relatively lower number of overall votes placed it lower on our list.
Securing the fourth spot is "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas," with an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10, based on just under 2k votes. Again, although "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas" boasts a higher score than some titles ranked higher, the lower number of IMDb users who rated it placed this Hallmark romance in fourth place.
The last, but definitely not least, on our list, "It Was Always You," scored a 7.1 out of 10 from 2.3k IMDb voters.