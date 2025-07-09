Kelly Clarkson's Inner Circle Reportedly Have One Shady Word To Describe Her After Vegas Drama

"American Idol" inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson remains one of the show's most successful victors following her run through both her music and television careers. She's also wowed fans and casual spectators alike with the striking looks she's sported since her stunning weight loss transformation. Her more recent behavior, however, shows that not everything is perfect behind her hazel eyes.

The work environment of her self-titled "Kelly Clarkson Show" has been riddled with rumored toxicity, and the record of controversial things she's done is ever-growing. Fans unwilling to change their views on the "Since U Been Gone" singer might need to catch their breath after learning what her employees apparently called her behind her back.

Per an exclusive report from Daily Mail+, Clarkson caught both her fans and team off guard when she suddenly cancelled her Las Vegas-based "Studio Sessions" residency's first two performances after supposedly straining her voice during rehearsals. "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," she wrote in a July 5, 2025 Instagram post. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars."