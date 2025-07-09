Kelly Clarkson's Inner Circle Reportedly Have One Shady Word To Describe Her After Vegas Drama
"American Idol" inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson remains one of the show's most successful victors following her run through both her music and television careers. She's also wowed fans and casual spectators alike with the striking looks she's sported since her stunning weight loss transformation. Her more recent behavior, however, shows that not everything is perfect behind her hazel eyes.
The work environment of her self-titled "Kelly Clarkson Show" has been riddled with rumored toxicity, and the record of controversial things she's done is ever-growing. Fans unwilling to change their views on the "Since U Been Gone" singer might need to catch their breath after learning what her employees apparently called her behind her back.
Per an exclusive report from Daily Mail+, Clarkson caught both her fans and team off guard when she suddenly cancelled her Las Vegas-based "Studio Sessions" residency's first two performances after supposedly straining her voice during rehearsals. "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," she wrote in a July 5, 2025 Instagram post. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars."
Her scattered behavior is concerning employees and fans
Although some employees are still on board with her personality, others aren't as confident in her ability to honor her commitments. "She's the sweetest woman in show business," one source told Daily Mail+. "And not to be mean, but she's being a flake. I'm sorry, but that's how it feels. She's being flaky. And that's very hard to be in business with."
"Stronger" singer Kelly Clarkson's fans seemed just as, if not more, bothered by her flighty behavior before her Vegas gigs as her associates were. Even non-ticket holders were annoyed with how little notice she gave postponing the performances. "This is really a disrespectful and inconsiderate way to cancel a show," one Instagram user commented. "Kelly would have known long before she cancelled that her voice wasn't at its best." Others were even more distressed by the fact that Clarkson didn't offer a formal apology in her post.
Along with her Las Vegas concert cancellation, Clarkson notably alarmed audiences when she was mysteriously absent from multiple episodes of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" throughout March 2025. Celebrities including "You Raise Me Up" singer Josh Groban, actor and comedian Wanda Sykes, and "Last Breath" star Simu Liu, among others, each filled in for Clarkson during her missed shows. We can only hope she doesn't enlist other artists to take over for her at her concerts, too.