Kimberly Guilfoyle's Senate Hearing Lifts The Lid On Where She Stands With Don Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's post-Trump life just reached a new milestone. On July 9, the attorney appeared in D.C. for her Senate confirmation hearing to determine whether she can finally start packing her bags for Greece. Though President Donald Trump nominated her for the U.S. ambassadorship to the country months ago, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has final say. Guilfoyle is famous for wearing inappropriate outfits, but she played it super-safe for the occasion by wearing a dark pantsuit-and-pussy-bow-blouse combo that could have come straight out of a 1984 catalog. Her large reading glasses were the final touch to the professional vibe.

More surprising than Guilfoyle's outfit, however, was her cheering section. During her opening remarks to the committee, she gave a shout-out to the three men seated behind her (per Instagram). "I would like to offer special thanks and love to my son Ronan, my brother, Tony Guilfoyle, and to Donnie Trump, for their steadfast support." Surely she meant her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., right? Seems not. It was his son, 16-year-old Donald John Trump III — known as "Donnie" to his family — who joined Ronan and Tony at the hearing. The ambassadorial nominee went on to thank her parents before going on to make her case for representing "the very birthplace of democracy."

Tellingly, Guilfoyle had not a word to say about Donnie's dad, whose gigantic engagement ring she wore for nearly five years. Even more tellingly, that dad has stayed silent about the woman to whom he gave that sparkler.