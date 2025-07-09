Kimberly Guilfoyle's Senate Hearing Lifts The Lid On Where She Stands With Don Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's post-Trump life just reached a new milestone. On July 9, the attorney appeared in D.C. for her Senate confirmation hearing to determine whether she can finally start packing her bags for Greece. Though President Donald Trump nominated her for the U.S. ambassadorship to the country months ago, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has final say. Guilfoyle is famous for wearing inappropriate outfits, but she played it super-safe for the occasion by wearing a dark pantsuit-and-pussy-bow-blouse combo that could have come straight out of a 1984 catalog. Her large reading glasses were the final touch to the professional vibe.
More surprising than Guilfoyle's outfit, however, was her cheering section. During her opening remarks to the committee, she gave a shout-out to the three men seated behind her (per Instagram). "I would like to offer special thanks and love to my son Ronan, my brother, Tony Guilfoyle, and to Donnie Trump, for their steadfast support." Surely she meant her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., right? Seems not. It was his son, 16-year-old Donald John Trump III — known as "Donnie" to his family — who joined Ronan and Tony at the hearing. The ambassadorial nominee went on to thank her parents before going on to make her case for representing "the very birthplace of democracy."
Tellingly, Guilfoyle had not a word to say about Donnie's dad, whose gigantic engagement ring she wore for nearly five years. Even more tellingly, that dad has stayed silent about the woman to whom he gave that sparkler.
Has the Guilfoyle-Trump dynamic shifted?
When Donald Trump Jr. first acknowledged his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle was over, he assured the world that it was an amicable split. He also offered his heartiest support in December when his dad, President Donald Trump, nominated her for the new cabinet post. "I am so proud of Kimberly," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First." What a difference a few months can make. On the day of Guilfoyle's all-important Senate confirmation hearing, Don Jr. put up just two new messages on his Instagram Stories. One was a promo for a new camo design offered by his Field Ethos adventure-gear company. The other: some cute-couple pics of himself and new girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Don Jr. and Anderson certainly seem to be rubbing their romance in Guilfoyle's face these days.
For someone so proud of Guilfoyle's political aspirations, Don Jr. has an odd way of showing it. As of this writing, he hadn't so much as clicked a heart on her posts about the hearing. Still, Guilfoyle's personal shout-out to Donnie Trump suggests she still has family members in her corner. But the question now is: Can she maintain that bond with Don Jr.'s five children while she's living overseas — especially if their dad puts a ring on his lady love?