Kimberly Guilfoyle's Life Post-Trump Is Going To Be Very Different
It's goodbye to a Trump wedding and hello to a government appointment for Kimberly Guilfoyle. Her breakup from Donald Trump Jr. is officially old news, and now she's gearing up for the biggest role of her career yet as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. Once she's confirmed by the Senate, she'll be the official voice of the USA in Greece, which is a major jump from her former gig as a fundraiser.
She'll be ditching MAGA rally stages and walking into a life of closed-door meetings and diplomatic niceties. She'll also be expected to be subtle, demure, and to stay out of trouble. Unlike her previous job, which thrived on controversy, it wouldn't be in America's best interest if she made Greek headlines every week.
Needless to say, we're not exactly sure Guilfoyle can pull off yet another transformation, not just because of her work experience and loud personality, but because she's already started off on the wrong foot, thanks to the mean-spirited comments she made about Greece on Fox News' "The Five" in 2015: "I mean, nobody likes freeloaders. It doesn't matter if you made great yogurt. I don't care" (via BBC). That's not exactly the warmest way to introduce yourself to your new host country. Whether Guilfoyle can reinvent herself remains to be seen, but either way, her life is going to change drastically.
Kimberly Guilfoyle will need to learn a new set of rules
Kimberly Guilfoyle's previous role in MAGA circles was straightforward. She cheered on Donald Trump, echoed his talking points, and enjoyed unwavering GOP support. But life as a foreign ambassador will be different. Diplomacy isn't about loyalty to a political figure; it's about representing an entire nation with tact, cultural awareness, and protocol.
For starters, she'll need to familiarize herself with the Foreign Service's exhaustive rulebook, which is a big change from going with the flow at political rallies and media appearances. She'll also have to learn Greek customs, navigate the country's political landscape, and attempt to pick up the language if she really wants to integrate.
Beyond the job itself, Guilfoyle's personal life will shift drastically. The job will take her from the fast-paced, luxury lifestyle in Florida to Greece, where the pace is slower, bureaucracy is complex, and relationships are built on more than just political allegiances. Unlike in MAGA circles, where her status was cemented by proximity to Trump, Greek officials and diplomats won't automatically embrace her. On the upside, she'll be thousands of miles away from Don Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.
Kimberly will need a wardrobe overhaul
One of the biggest transformations we're dying to see is in Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion sense. Her current wardrobe choices are far from professional, to put it mildly, and we're not just talking about her outdated outfits. She has a well-documented love for short, tight, and revealing outfits and is seemingly allergic to anything without cutouts or cleavage. The only thing more transparent than Guilfoyle's dresses is her desperate need for attention. While women should absolutely wear what they want, it's hard to deny that some settings call for formal attire, especially when representing the United States on the world stage.
So, who decides what Guilfoyle can and can't wear as a diplomat? The answer lies in the Protocol for the Modern Diplomat, the Foreign Service Institute's official guidebook. It lays out strict rules on attire, and let's just say its instructions are the complete opposite of the MAGA cheerleader's usual style. "Women should be particularly mindful of conservative dress rules, such as skirt length, low necklines, and having one's arms covered," the guide says. These guidelines will be a serious adjustment for someone who thrives on attention-grabbing outfits and heavy makeup. The real question is if she'll push the limits with her signature style or indulge in a much-needed shopping trip.
She could snag a Greek beau
Kimberly Guilfoyle's post-Trump era doesn't have to be all doom and diplomatic briefings. Moving to Greece could come with some unexpected perks, like a royal boo. The former Fox host has a well-documented thing for rich and powerful men. She's been married to Gavin Newsom, billionaire Eric Villency, and even had a Getty phase. And if you think she'd turn down a shot at Greek royalty, think again. She's been manifesting a tiara for years and literally wrote a book about a princess named Kimberly. And even though it was a children's book, she wore an inappropriate and flashy dress for the promo.
Unfortunately, the pickings are slim given that the only single Greek royals are Prince Constantine Alexios and Prince Achileas-Andreas, who are 26 and 24. Prince Alexios does have a history of dating older models, but it's still a bit of a stretch to picture him and Guilfoyle together. A better move for Guilfoyle would be to give Greek shipping magnates a chance. They might not offer a title, but it wouldn't be too hard to find one that would treat her better than Don Jr., whose idea of romance was calling her a "broad" on Instagram.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's circle will change
Guilfoyle is used to being surrounded by Donald Trump loyalists, right-wing media figures, and political influencers who backed MAGA, no questions asked. When she wasn't working, she frequently linked up with her MAGA besties like Alina Habba and Pam Bondi and even had a long-running friendship with Ainsley Earhardt. But that's all changing. In Greece, she'll be surrounded by career diplomats, foreign officials, and international business leaders who aren't as invested in American political feuds.
Sure, there are probably some Trump supporters in the Mediterranean country, but they won't be the majority. This means she won't be able to fall back on the usual "Trump can do no wrong" talking points if she wants to be taken seriously. Guilfoyle will also need to engage in real discussions about policy, trade, and international relations to unite and not divide people. But considering she's already made negative comments about Greece, she might find that some of her new peers already have a negative opinion of her.
Kimberly's new gig comes with financial restraints
As an ambassador, there will be restrictions on what side gigs Kimberly Guilfoyle can take. She may have to step away from her lucrative speaking gigs, political fundraisers, and conservative media appearances. Like all government officials, her financial activities will be limited by strict ethics rules. This could mean a serious financial hit, considering how much she profits as a high-profile MAGA figure. As a fundraiser, she could cash in on public speaking, work as a paid commentator, and rake in donations. But as a diplomat, many of these activities are off-limits due to conflict-of-interest rules. And for anything she is allowed to do, she'd have to disclose every detail.
Another indirect financial restraint is that if Kimberly Guilfoyle were to face another sexual misconduct allegation as she did at Fox, neither she nor the U.S. government would be in a position to quietly settle or suppress the scandal with a payoff as Fox News once did. Salary-wise, it's a big jump, too. Guilfoyle's base salary as a diplomat could be around $100,000, which isn't a lot if you consider that she was once paid $60,000 for a single speech at the January 6 rally that was shorter than 5 minutes. However, considering the prestige that comes with the job and the fact that she'll be the first female U.S. Ambassador appointed to Greece, it might be worth it.
Her media protection will be reduced
As a Trump ally, Kimberly Guilfoyle only had to appeal to one segment of America: conservative Republicans. But as an ambassador, she won't just be representing MAGA; she'll be representing all Americans, including the Democrats and independents she's spent years attacking. She'll have to work with people who don't share her politics, both in Greece and back in the U.S.
At her previous job, she could brush off critics as "fake news" or "radical leftists," but that tactic won't fly in diplomacy. International politics requires finesse, and criticism has to be handled professionally, not with Instagram posts or dismissive remarks. If she makes mistakes, she'll have to answer for them in a much more serious way than she's used to, and she won't have the luxury of having partisan media running cover for her.
In the U.S., pro-Trump outlets were able to downplay or bury scandals tied to her, from financial mismanagement accusations to the sexual misconduct allegations that plagued her at Fox. However, in Greece, there will be plenty of media eager to pounce on any controversy involving an American diplomat. And if even one scandal breaks, it could open Pandora's box, dragging her past back into the spotlight and wrecking her reputation in yet another country.