Kimberly Guilfoyle's Life Post-Trump Is Going To Be Very Different

It's goodbye to a Trump wedding and hello to a government appointment for Kimberly Guilfoyle. Her breakup from Donald Trump Jr. is officially old news, and now she's gearing up for the biggest role of her career yet as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. Once she's confirmed by the Senate, she'll be the official voice of the USA in Greece, which is a major jump from her former gig as a fundraiser.

She'll be ditching MAGA rally stages and walking into a life of closed-door meetings and diplomatic niceties. She'll also be expected to be subtle, demure, and to stay out of trouble. Unlike her previous job, which thrived on controversy, it wouldn't be in America's best interest if she made Greek headlines every week.

Needless to say, we're not exactly sure Guilfoyle can pull off yet another transformation, not just because of her work experience and loud personality, but because she's already started off on the wrong foot, thanks to the mean-spirited comments she made about Greece on Fox News' "The Five" in 2015: "I mean, nobody likes freeloaders. It doesn't matter if you made great yogurt. I don't care" (via BBC). That's not exactly the warmest way to introduce yourself to your new host country. Whether Guilfoyle can reinvent herself remains to be seen, but either way, her life is going to change drastically.

