Resurfaced Pic Of Meghan Markle & Her Ex Has Haters Doubling Down On Prince Harry Shade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Throughout the many different phases of royal family drama, those Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex divorce rumors never seem to stop. It's safe to assume that Harry has gotten a thicker skin over time when it comes to scrutiny about his relationship. However, there is one eyebrow-raising detail about the couple's bond that may hit the famous royal where it hurts. Folks online are gossiping about whether or not Meghan feels as strongly about Harry as she did her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.
Back in May, unearthed pics of Meghan and Engleson had everyone side-eyeing her Prince Harry romance, and it's seemingly happening all over again. In a July 9 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one netizen shared an old photo of Meghan and Engleson mid-smooch. "I have NEVER seen Meghan Markle lay a kiss on Prince Harry like she did with Trevor," the X-user wrote. They also made note of a special gift from Engleson that Meghan has reportedly held onto. "There's a reason why Meghan still keeps Trevor's Cartier bracelet on her wrist after all these years," they wrote.
I have NEVER seen Meghan Markle lay a kiss on Prince Harry like she did with Trevor
There's a reason why Meghan still keeps Trevor's Cartier bracelet on her wrist after all these years
🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/NjJK0mpkdg
— MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) July 9, 2025
Meghan has often been seen wearing a Cartier Gold Love Bracelet over the years. Rumor has it that Engleson gave this to her as a wedding present. If this is true, we can't imagine that Harry feels entirely comfortable with Meghan still wearing it.
Meghan's first marriage has been a point of contention
Meghan Markle and Trevor Engleson said "I do" in 2011 before divorcing in 2013. Meghan met Prince Harry three years later, so Meghan's first marriage was likely water under the bridge when she met her (literal) prince. However, Harry's thoughts on Meghan's divorce are eyebrow-raising. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry wrote about his disappointment when the media harped on Meghan's first marriage after they got engaged.
He railed against one article "in which the writer examined from all angles the burning question of whether or not I was legally able to marry a (gasp) divorcée," per Hello! He complained, "God, they were already into her past and looking at her first marriage." Evidently, Harry prefers it if Meghan's past relationships remain out of the conversation. So, he surely wouldn't be too happy to hear that questions about her first marriage are creating buzz again.
"I believe that Trevor is the first and last man that she ever truly loved. That's why she always wears his bracelet," one X user commented on the photo of Meghan and Engleson. "In all her photos with Trevor, it always looks like she's the one who's more in love with him. And yet she's the one who ended up breaking it off..." added another. Ultimately, folks' assumptions about Meghan's feelings are pure speculation, yet there are clearly plenty of people who think there are clues that her romance with Harry isn't as strong as it seems.