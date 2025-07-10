Resurfaced Pic Of Meghan Markle & Her Ex Has Haters Doubling Down On Prince Harry Shade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throughout the many different phases of royal family drama, those Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex divorce rumors never seem to stop. It's safe to assume that Harry has gotten a thicker skin over time when it comes to scrutiny about his relationship. However, there is one eyebrow-raising detail about the couple's bond that may hit the famous royal where it hurts. Folks online are gossiping about whether or not Meghan feels as strongly about Harry as she did her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

Back in May, unearthed pics of Meghan and Engleson had everyone side-eyeing her Prince Harry romance, and it's seemingly happening all over again. In a July 9 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one netizen shared an old photo of Meghan and Engleson mid-smooch. "I have NEVER seen Meghan Markle lay a kiss on Prince Harry like she did with Trevor," the X-user wrote. They also made note of a special gift from Engleson that Meghan has reportedly held onto. "There's a reason why Meghan still keeps Trevor's Cartier bracelet on her wrist after all these years," they wrote.

🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NjJK0mpkdg — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) July 9, 2025

Meghan has often been seen wearing a Cartier Gold Love Bracelet over the years. Rumor has it that Engleson gave this to her as a wedding present. If this is true, we can't imagine that Harry feels entirely comfortable with Meghan still wearing it.