Judge Jeanine Pirro Has Shown Off Her Lethal Legs More Than Once
Judge Jeanine Pirro has spent decades working in the public eye and has always looked good doing it. From colorful pants suits that show she's always dressed for success, to stylish dresses that complement her figure without sacrificing her class, she's switched as many styles as she's worn professional titles. Every once in a while, Pirro even proudly exposes her killer bod by wearing some of her most risqué outfits.
However, her legs might be the most lethal part of her. The former "The Five" host has rocked more than a few dresses that put her lower body in the spotlight, and they're even more head-turning than pics of Pirro without makeup. However, there are some 'fits Pirro's worn that favor her stems more than others. So much so that even in her older years, the interim US Attorney's legs can still give much younger Republican stars a run for their money.
The camera couldn't look away from her stunning legs
Judge Jeanine Pirro was in a bit of a bragging mood when she posed for this picture she posted on her Instagram. However, she earned the right to gloat thanks to how stunning she looked. Based on Pirro's caption, the photo was meant to highlight the black long-sleeved 'fit she was wearing while sitting on a chair. "Always dressed to impress in my @chiarabonilapetiterobe," she wrote.
But ironically, the best part of her wardrobe that day was what she didn't buy. Although you couldn't purchase the kind of legs that Pirro flaunted in her pic, they still looked like they were worth a million dollars. The elegant dress made her gams seem as long and impressive as her job resume, which was in no small part thanks to the camera angle that demonstrated Pirro's legs were even more fabulous up close.
Her legs stole the show at a wedding
Judge Jeanine Pirro made a bride and groom very happy when she officiated their wedding. She took pictures of herself at the ceremony on her Instagram, showcasing herself wearing a red buttoned-up blazer and a matching-colored skirt. But the skirt was just short enough to reveal Pirro's calves.
The garb wasn't as leggy as some of Pirro's more casual clothes. In fact, it didn't seem like Pirro was intentionally trying to show off her body at all. But the judge's nonchalant and modest attitude only highlighted the powers of her legs even more. Even when she wasn't intentionally flaunting them, they were still able to dazzle.
Her legs shined like never before at the Patriot Awards
The 2022 Patriot Awards brought the best out of Judge Jeanine Pirro's style. She wore a thin bright orange dress with stylish golden heels. She also made sure that her legs received a lot of attention during the annual event. While sitting down, her crossed legs were glistening and looked smoother than ever. Additionally, unlike how Pirro's hair hack just exaggerates her age, the noticeable gleam on her skin make her look decades younger than she is.
Her legs fit right in a very chic stylish show
Judge Jeanine Pirro once again proved she could match and even outclass women half her age when it came to the leg department. She attended the 2022 Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show in a colorful floral gown that was worthy of the event. Fittingly, however, she paraded her sculpted pins so brazenly it almost seemed like she was trying to make a point with them. Pirro sat cross-legged between two younger women who were also wearing leggy attire, but the judge didn't look in the least bit out of place in the picture.
She showed that the back of her legs were just as staggering as the front
Judge Jeanine Pirro might've proven that her legs didn't have a bad side when she honored Marshalls' national domestic violence awareness month. Sporting another casual dress for the event, she posed in the violet garb by showing spectators the back of her leg. The angle spotted Pirro's calves, which looked strong and muscular thanks to how she positioned herself. She also no doubt received assistance from the black high heels she wore.