Joe & Jill Biden Look Like Different People In Old-School Pic With Ashley

Ashley Biden gave us all a major blast from the past in 2025. The former first daughter took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her younger self clinging to her father, then-Delaware SenatorJoe Biden as he chatted with reporters in May 1988. At 45 years old when the picture was taken, Joe looked shockingly good-looking in the throwback picture in his trusty blue suit, tan pants, and a baseball cap. Although Jill Biden would have her biggest fashion fails in the following decades, she, too, looked stunning in a light blue dress that contrasted with her black belt and black heels.

By looking at that sweet throwback, it seems natural to assume that Ashley was reminiscing on a simpler time in her life. However, the snap actually marked the end of a stressful period in their lives, since it was taken in after Joe was discharged from the Walter Reed Army Medical Center after undergoing his second major surgery to fix a life-threatening aneurysm near his brain earlier in that same month.

Although Joe looked dashing in the throwback photo that Ashley shared, he didn't see himself in the same light. In his 2007 book "Promises To Keep," the future president shared that he felt insecure in his post-surgery body because he had lost weight, couldn't feel the right side of his forehead, and had a drooping eyelid. Thankfully, he regained feelings in his face about six weeks later. Although Joe may have been struggling internally at the time the photo Ashley shared was taken, he didn't let it show when he spoke to reporters.