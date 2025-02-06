Jill Biden's Biggest Fashion Fails Yet

Former former first lady Jill Biden rarely shared her thoughts on fashion during her time in the White House. Though she had a front-row seat to Michelle Obama facing scrutiny over her style during Barack Obama and Joe Biden's eight-year tenure as president and vice-president, respectively, she seemingly wasn't prepared for the level of attention her own looks would receive once she became first lady. After being told by Vogue in 2021 that there was an Instagram account dedicated solely to what she wore, Jill told the magazine: "It's kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie. ... It's amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail."

However, like many other first ladies, Jill used the fact that people were paying attention to her sartorial choices to good advantage. She used her outfits to send a message and promoted the work of various American designers and labels all while serving one iconic fashion moment after another. In fact, she hit the ground running when it came to stellar first lady fashion, showing two of her best looks during her husband's 2021 inauguration: a blue dress and matching overcoat by Alexandra O'Neill and an ivory silk wool dress and cashmere coat by Gabriela Hearst. "I knew that my clothes could help me say something important," Jill said in 2023 after donating both ensembles to the Smithsonian's First Ladies Collection, according to The New York Times. She concluded her tenure as first lady with a bang as well when she donned a gorgeous purple Ralph Lauren coat and dress for Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

However, not all of Jill's style choices have worked out. Some of her outfits divided the internet, while others ended up being deemed inappropriate. Here's a look at the former first lady's biggest fashion fails so far.