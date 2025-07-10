Elon Musk's Obsession With Trump Just Came Into Focus (And It Definitely Tracks)

Those who have been confused as to why someone like Elon Musk would align himself with the likes of Donald Trump might finally have their answer, and it's all thanks to Trump's history-making chief of staff, Susie Wiles. While making an appearance on the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast, Wiles provided some new meaningful insight into Musk and Trump's relationship.

Podcast host Miranda Divine suggested, "It seemed almost as if he [Musk] had a sort of fatherly fixation with Donald Trump ... How did you see that relationship?" Wiles replied, "Similar." She added, "The president was very, very kind to him, and Elon had so much to offer us." Wiles said it was a shame that Trump and Musk went from BFFs to bitter enemies because the tech billionaire had provided the administration with fresh ideas and insights. When asked why exactly the president and the Tesla CEO came to blows, Wiles said she had no idea what went wrong. However, it's understandable that Musk once saw Trump as a fatherly figure, as it's no secret that the SpaceX CEO has some serious daddy issues.

During a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Musk became emotional as he spoke of his immense disappointment in his own father. "He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea," he told the outlet. "Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done." Musk also hinted that his father was emotionally abusive and even resorted to physical abuse. In retrospect, it's no wonder he thought Trump a decent father figure.