Elon Musk's Obsession With Trump Just Came Into Focus (And It Definitely Tracks)
Those who have been confused as to why someone like Elon Musk would align himself with the likes of Donald Trump might finally have their answer, and it's all thanks to Trump's history-making chief of staff, Susie Wiles. While making an appearance on the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast, Wiles provided some new meaningful insight into Musk and Trump's relationship.
Podcast host Miranda Divine suggested, "It seemed almost as if he [Musk] had a sort of fatherly fixation with Donald Trump ... How did you see that relationship?" Wiles replied, "Similar." She added, "The president was very, very kind to him, and Elon had so much to offer us." Wiles said it was a shame that Trump and Musk went from BFFs to bitter enemies because the tech billionaire had provided the administration with fresh ideas and insights. When asked why exactly the president and the Tesla CEO came to blows, Wiles said she had no idea what went wrong. However, it's understandable that Musk once saw Trump as a fatherly figure, as it's no secret that the SpaceX CEO has some serious daddy issues.
During a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Musk became emotional as he spoke of his immense disappointment in his own father. "He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea," he told the outlet. "Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done." Musk also hinted that his father was emotionally abusive and even resorted to physical abuse. In retrospect, it's no wonder he thought Trump a decent father figure.
Musk might be more hurt by his fight with Trump than he's letting on
Taking into account Elon Musk's history with his own father, it stands to reason that his very public breakup with Donald Trump might be hurting the Tesla CEO more than he's letting on. After all, Musk did take to X to say he regretted some of the scathing posts he directed at Trump in June 2025. Musk accused Trump of being in the Epstein files, criticized the president's Big Beautiful Bill, and announced that he wanted to see Trump impeached. Trump responded with his usual candor, telling ABC News that Musk had "lost his mind."
Before publicly apologizing on X, Musk reportedly had a phone call with Trump to smooth things over. Only, things didn't stay smooth for long as Trump continued to push the Big Beautiful Bill, and Musk continued to criticize it, eventually calling for the formation of a new political party. "We live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!" Musk wrote on X. "Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people." This, of course, got under Trump's skin, as Musk likely knew it would. "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks," the president wrote on Truth Social in response to Elon's plans to take politics into his own hands, so to speak.
Word on the street is that Trump tried his best to hide his sadness over his breakup with Musk (but everyone knew). It might be safe to say that the two men aren't going to make up anytime soon, especially since Musk seems hellbent on making good on his promise to create a new opposition party.