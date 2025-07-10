Barron Trump's Eating Habits Show He's Picky About Food (Wonder Where He Got That From?)
Donald and Barron Trump's relationship is weird in many ways. The president was unapologetically hands-off when his youngest son was growing up, leaving the diaper changes and birthday party planning to future first lady Melania Trump. Even now that Barron is an independent college student, he and his dad stay distant. Barron refused to entertain Donald's ego by attending his massive military/birthday parade in June, suggesting his family loyalty only goes so far. Despite their divide, the pair have at least one thing in common. Both father and son are picky about food, and their tastes are remarkably similar.
Barron attended the exclusive Oxbridge Academy in Florida through his high school years. A classmate tells the Daily Mail that the first son was pretty much like any other student, except when it came to meals. Though the school provided a wide variety of lunch options at their daily buffet — "American food, Asian and Indian food [...] a salad bar, a fruit bar" — the Trump son wasn't tempted. "Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends, but he never ate any lunch," the source said. "He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual."
Many of those Mar-a-Lago meals came courtesy of Barron's maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs, who treated the teen to such Slovenian specialties as sausages, pork and game stews, and idrijski žlikrofi (traditional dumplings stuffed with potatoes and bacon). Likely the doting grandma would have baked plenty of potica, a yeast cake with a spiral filling of honey, nuts, or other sweet additions. That meat-and-starch diet sounds remarkably familiar, doesn't it?
The Trump men have simple tastes
It's not surprising Barron Trump is a fan of hearty Eastern European cooking. He comes by it naturally: Dad Donald Trump's love of fast food is legendary. The president unapologetically enjoys cheeseburgers and fries from various chain restaurants, and swigs Diet Coke the way marathoners gulp water. During his 2024 campaign against Kamala Harris, Trump spent a few hours working at a McDonald's drive-through window to discredit the former vice president's claim that she'd slung burgers as a student.. Trump even insisted on serving Mickey D's lunch aboard Trump Force One to food-reform advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," joked son Donald Trump Jr.
Barron's half-brothers, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, were also raised to enjoy rib-sticking fare. Don Jr. once told Grub Street: "[M]y grandma was from the Czech Republic, so she makes a lot of the thick native Slavic dishes — the chicken paprikas, the goulashes, the sauerkraut, the soups that contain a lot of cream and sausage and poultry. I often miss those meals. If she's away, I'll cook them for myself." Their mother, the late Ivana Trump, balanced out their diet with lighter fare, so they do appreciate less rich options such as grilled vegetables and seafood.
So, too, does Melania Trump follow a more well-rounded diet. Her daily meals consist of healthy smoothies and a variety of fruits and vegetables, and she may be trying to instill such eating habits in Barron now that they both live in New York. Still, when your son has a Big Mac-obsessed father and spent years living on sausage and Starbucks Frappuccinos, that could be a daunting challenge.