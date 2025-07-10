Barron Trump's Eating Habits Show He's Picky About Food (Wonder Where He Got That From?)

Donald and Barron Trump's relationship is weird in many ways. The president was unapologetically hands-off when his youngest son was growing up, leaving the diaper changes and birthday party planning to future first lady Melania Trump. Even now that Barron is an independent college student, he and his dad stay distant. Barron refused to entertain Donald's ego by attending his massive military/birthday parade in June, suggesting his family loyalty only goes so far. Despite their divide, the pair have at least one thing in common. Both father and son are picky about food, and their tastes are remarkably similar.

Barron attended the exclusive Oxbridge Academy in Florida through his high school years. A classmate tells the Daily Mail that the first son was pretty much like any other student, except when it came to meals. Though the school provided a wide variety of lunch options at their daily buffet — "American food, Asian and Indian food [...] a salad bar, a fruit bar" — the Trump son wasn't tempted. "Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends, but he never ate any lunch," the source said. "He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual."

Many of those Mar-a-Lago meals came courtesy of Barron's maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs, who treated the teen to such Slovenian specialties as sausages, pork and game stews, and idrijski žlikrofi (traditional dumplings stuffed with potatoes and bacon). Likely the doting grandma would have baked plenty of potica, a yeast cake with a spiral filling of honey, nuts, or other sweet additions. That meat-and-starch diet sounds remarkably familiar, doesn't it?