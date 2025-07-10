Trump Accidentally Outs His Best-Kept Secret After Sunbathing Comment Blows Up In His Face

The infamously unique orange-y hue of Donald Trump's face may be one of his most recognizable attributes. Over time, we have gotten so used to his bizarrely bronzed look that many of us have stopped questioning why he actually looks that way. Trump's tan has drastically evolved since he was elected president for the first time in 2016, and lately, his tan seems to be reaching new levels of absurdity. So, is he spending more time in the sun? Has he discovered a new favorite self tanner? Did he take a bronzer recommendation from his Oompa Loompa friend? It seems like we finally have a clue — right from the source, himself.

As a part of their visit to the U.S., the leaders of some African nations sat down with Trump for a multilateral lunch at the White House on July 9. During the meeting, Trump fielded questions from members of the press. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Trump about a threatening joke made by Mohammad-Javad Larijani, an advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that same day. "Trump can no longer sunbathe in Mar-A-Lago, because while he's lying down, a micro-drone might target and strike him right in the navel," Larijani said with a laugh during an appearance on Iranian TV, per Newsweek. Doocy took this opportunity to ask what he surely thought was a softball question: "When was the last time you went sunbathing, anyway?" (via The White House) Trump's answer? He doesn't.