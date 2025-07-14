Pam Bondi's Leggiest Looks Still Can't Keep Our Eyes Off Her Outdated Style

Of all the prominent MAGA ladies, Attorney General Pam Bondi certainly isn't the one who's most known for sporting skimpy outfits. Still, that doesn't mean she doesn't occasionally put her gams on display for the world to see. When it comes to Bondi's style, her most frequent fashion crime is accidentally aging herself in outdated outfits. And, while she may try to balance some of her particularly grandma-ish looks by showing some skin, it seldom has a positive effect. (And that's on top of Bondi's hair and makeup fails.)

The most inappropriate outfits ever worn by Pam Bondi may not compete with the likes of Lauren Boebert or Kimberly Guilfoyle, but she could still hold her own in a "Worst Dressed Government Official" contest, which it just so happens we would love to see. When it comes to showing skin, it's clear that baring her legs is Bondi's method of choice. Unfortunately, that method often backfires, especially when combined with fashions that look like they should still be buried in a time capsule.