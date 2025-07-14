Pam Bondi's Leggiest Looks Still Can't Keep Our Eyes Off Her Outdated Style
Of all the prominent MAGA ladies, Attorney General Pam Bondi certainly isn't the one who's most known for sporting skimpy outfits. Still, that doesn't mean she doesn't occasionally put her gams on display for the world to see. When it comes to Bondi's style, her most frequent fashion crime is accidentally aging herself in outdated outfits. And, while she may try to balance some of her particularly grandma-ish looks by showing some skin, it seldom has a positive effect. (And that's on top of Bondi's hair and makeup fails.)
The most inappropriate outfits ever worn by Pam Bondi may not compete with the likes of Lauren Boebert or Kimberly Guilfoyle, but she could still hold her own in a "Worst Dressed Government Official" contest, which it just so happens we would love to see. When it comes to showing skin, it's clear that baring her legs is Bondi's method of choice. Unfortunately, that method often backfires, especially when combined with fashions that look like they should still be buried in a time capsule.
This summer vacation in high school look
We all remember wearing nothing but sweatpants during lockdown in 2020, but that didn't stop Pam Bondi from showing off her gams to the world by pairing a sweatshirt with a teeny tiny skirt. She shared a photo on Instagram where she posed with her adorable dog. Yet, her patterned micro miniskirt that looks like something a 15-year-old would've worn in the aughts steals the spotlight in this pic. Bondi is sitting on the ground and showing a bit more skin in her skirt and sandals for a day lounging at home than most people would.
When her footwear choice overpowered her onscreen office attire
While on "The Five" in 2018, Pam Bondi wore a tight-fitting red dress. With its three-quarter sleeves and knee-length hemline, it screamed old-fashioned office-wear. While seated at the table, she put her calf muscles on display, but they were overshadowed by the throwback dullness of the dress — and by what she had on her feet. Maybe in an attempt to elevate the look, Bondi wore red and white gingham strappy heeled sandals that totally stole the spotlight. Yet, they didn't work with this outfit or for the occasion, at all.
This blah wrinkled dress
"Boring" and "blah" are two words we would use to describe this long-sleeve gray shift dress Pam Bondi wore to the Florida State Fair in 2017. The dress fell just above the knee and featured many, many wrinkles and a color that left Bondi looking washed out. The dress' silhouette was reminiscent of a sewing pattern that a beginner might pick up in the '60s, before advancing to more stylized designs.
As if this wasn't bad enough, the combination of the dress' fabric and Bondi's style of undergarments draws the eye immediately to her strapless bra, as opposed to the outfit. All around, the look feels sloppy and outdated.
Her weirdly jagged hemline
Whether you like a short hemline or a long hemline is up to you. Zigzag hemlines, however, should be reserved for whoever is cast as the lead in a 1980s community theatre production of "Peter Pan." Yet, this clearly isn't a rule Pam Bondi observes, considering the odd jagged hemline she sported to the Lincoln Day Dinner at Mar-a-Lago in 2016. From the dress' hemline and boxy fit to the long, thin necklace that hasn't been popular since 2010 that she just can't seem to quit, this look made her legs look long but got everything else wrong.
This business casual Wednesday Addams 'fit
Back in 2013, Pam Bondi got her holidays a bit mixed up, rocking a classic Halloween costume to a Christmas tree dedication. Sure — wearing a white collared shirt under a sweater may be a classic office wear move, but pairing it with all black can give anyone flashbacks to "The Addams Family" (whose sense of style has remained the same since the 20th century comic-strip-turned-TV-show, even as more modern adaptations crop up). Bondi threw on that long, dated necklace she loves so much and showed off her gams to attempt to make the 'fit more exciting, but it didn't save this look.
Her match-y match-y maroon ensemble
Matching your shoes to your dress isn't always a fashion fail. Most of the time, though, this can look over-the-top and antiquated, like you're heading to a posh Sunday brunch sometime before the end of the Cold War. Such was the case with Pam Bondi's head-to-toe maroon look back in 2015. While she showed off her legs with a somewhat short hemline, this wasn't balanced well with the dress' shapelessness. Paired with too much matchy-ness and that long, sloppy necklace, it all felt dated and in need of variety.