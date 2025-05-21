Pam Bondi's Hair & Makeup Fails We Can't Ignore

Ever since riding coattails up to Washington, DC from Florida, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been making waves in the personal and political sphere. Bondi, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, has secured herself a solid position within his administration. While embodying some of the more controversial policies of the Trump administration — like supporting the arrests of judges and the possible deportation of American citizens — Bondi has also opted for some irresponsible fashion faux pas.

There have been quite a few horrible outfits Bondi has worn, but these pale in comparison to some of her poor styling choices. Bondi is no stranger to having a disastrous hair moment, making rookie mistakes like forgetting to straighten all of her hair, not just the front portions. And it seems these sorts of slip-ups are nothing new for Trump's Attorney General. In fact, there have been quite a few times that Bondi's hair and makeup have really gone off the rails or come up short. Bondi appears to be a stubborn person, and her unwillingness to update her hair and makeup over the years just might be proof. Here are five times Bondi's hair and makeup did her dirty.