Pam Bondi's Hair & Makeup Fails We Can't Ignore
Ever since riding coattails up to Washington, DC from Florida, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been making waves in the personal and political sphere. Bondi, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, has secured herself a solid position within his administration. While embodying some of the more controversial policies of the Trump administration — like supporting the arrests of judges and the possible deportation of American citizens — Bondi has also opted for some irresponsible fashion faux pas.
There have been quite a few horrible outfits Bondi has worn, but these pale in comparison to some of her poor styling choices. Bondi is no stranger to having a disastrous hair moment, making rookie mistakes like forgetting to straighten all of her hair, not just the front portions. And it seems these sorts of slip-ups are nothing new for Trump's Attorney General. In fact, there have been quite a few times that Bondi's hair and makeup have really gone off the rails or come up short. Bondi appears to be a stubborn person, and her unwillingness to update her hair and makeup over the years just might be proof. Here are five times Bondi's hair and makeup did her dirty.
Pam Bondi loves to show off her roots
In 2012, then Attorney General of Florida Pam Bondi was taking on the uptick in prescription drug abuse the state was experiencing. In an Instagram post that was essentially a photo op for Bondi, the Attorney General wrote that she met with the "[Prescription] Drug Abuse/Newborn Task Force today," and that she was taking the recommendations presented seriously, adding that they "will make good policy to stop the problem." However, Bondi had more issues going on than just politics. Case in point, the bad blazer she was wearing — grandma-inspired jackets have become a bit of a staple for Bondi — as well as her hair and makeup.
It could be the filter that Bondi used for this photo, but her blonde hair feels a shade or two in the wrong direction for her skin tone. Her hair is closer to a bad box dye job, looking like hay instead of a professional coloring. Plus, her roots are incredibly visible in a way that suggests she perhaps thought this look was cute. Coupling this with her overdone eye makeup and bold red lip, her whole look feels out of whack and subpar.
Pale Pam Bondi can't shake the same look
In an Instagram post meant to show off Zeke the rescue dog, Pam Bondi accidentally proved she's got one look and wants to stick to it. Often, in throwback pics, Bondi looks unrecognizable from her current look due to possible plastic surgery. But it could also be chalked up to her inability to move on from this boring makeup trend for so long. Of course, there's the tacky blazer, which seems to be terrifying poor Zeke, but the rest of her look is also full of some concerning tropes.
Once again, Bondi's hair appears to be more of a tacky golden yellow instead of a proper blonde. Her root growth is notable, making a bold appearance. Bondi has again overdone it with her eye shadow, causing her eyes to appear completely black in the photo. Her bold red lip does not match her skin tone, and neither does her foundation. In a rarity for those in Donald Trump's orbit, instead of going overboard with bronzer, Bondi appears to have opted for a lighter shade of makeup than her skin actually is. This washes her out, especially when a photo is taken with a flash, making her face appear strangely distorted and flat.
Pam Bondi failed to pull off the Millennial pouf
Taking a group selfie to post to Instagram, Pam Bondi made a harrowing hair mistake. While there are many fashion trends from the 2000s that deserve to make a comeback, the hair pouf is not one of them. Often used by Millennial women caught in the varying stages of bang growth, the front patch of hair pulled back and puffed up — as seen here on Bondi — was a staple of the era. Seeing it on Bondi is a great example of why it should remain in the past.
Not only is her hair not working here, but all of her styling is suspect. The shirt Bondi chose to wear to the local hockey game made her look like a referee instead of a spectator. Her skinny jeans and white sandals are also a choice. The one thing that is working here is the tone of her hair color — it appears that Bondi finally decided to push it platinum, leaving the straw colored mess in the past. She is still wearing that glaring red lipstick, but thankfully, her tan isn't making it as neon as it usually is.
Pam Bondi couldn't pull it together for a decent tribute
When Senator John McCain passed away in 2018, Pam Bondi did what most in politics did at the time — she took to Instagram to make a tribute post. However, Bondi's post felt shadier than most. Her caption states, "Thank you Senator for all you've done for our country." Some commenters noted that this felt duplicitous, as one person pointed out, "Your boss called him a loser!" This was a reference to the time President Donald Trump went to the Family Leadership Summit and said, "I don't like losers," when discussing McCain. Not only does this make Bondi's sentiment feel hollow, but it also calls into question the photo she chose for the post.
Not for nothing, the photo of McCain here is not the most flattering — for him and for Bondi. Perhaps Bondi thought she looked good here, or at least by comparison, but her hair and makeup in this photo are a bit of a mess. Her hair is that lemony hay color that doesn't do her skin tone any favors, and of course, her roots are showing. She's at least wearing a reasonable color of lipstick, but her eyes are still a bit overdone, and her blush is much too subtle. Making it look like she's flushed instead of wearing proper makeup. Plus, her eyebrows are lumpy and wonky, making the whole look feel off-kilter.
Pam Bondi still can't find her correct color
Stopping on Donald Trump's 2024 campaign trail for a quick Instagram selfie with MAGA personality Silk, Pam Bondi proves she's still swinging and missing when it comes to her hair and makeup. Even though Bondi has undergone quite the transformation over the years, she still can't seem to find the right toner to use for her hair color. In the harsh arena lighting, her hair looks both too light and too yellow, indicating Bondi might need a purple toner to correct her dye job. At least it is a relief to see she finally got those roots touched up.
However, her hair also makes her face appear overly flushed. In fact, Bondi's look here is one of having sweat off all her makeup after staying out in the sun too long. She's a burnt red, her skin tone almost matching her lipstick. It does appear that she is now seeing a much better eyebrow specialist, as they're looking more uniform. The same cannot be said for her eye makeup, which also looks sloughed off, with one eye retaining more liner than the other. It's a good reminder to stay hydrated, keep some cover-up in your purse, and always double-check the photo before posting it.