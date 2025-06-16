5 Times Pam Bondi Accidentally Aged Herself In Outdated Outfits
Vintage clothing can be a fun way to explore fashion history and revitalize previous popular trends. Since she was born in 1965, Pam Bondi has firsthand experience with over a half-century of styles. Unfortunately, Bondi also has a history of inappropriate outfits, and some of her retro-seeming attempts have fallen flat. Besides not fitting the occasion, some of Bondi's choices make her look a lot older, like when she wore a lackluster pastel fit reminiscent of a retired grandma.
Months earlier, Bondi displayed a similar vibe when she showed up for a news conference wearing a long pink coat. While the outerwear was actually a modern piece, the unflattering cut made it look more like a bathrobe. The massive lapels and waist tie only added to the impression that she was just stepping outside to pick up the newspaper.
Depending on how long she likes to keep her clothes, Bondi could easily have some real relics in her wardrobe. However, some looks shouldn't be revisited, particularly if they were never that appealing. "Nothing makes you look older as old-fashioned styling," notes YouTuber Diana Goss. Instead of celebrating fashion's greatest hits, Bondi is trying to bring back frumpy silhouettes, including oversized or boxy jackets. She's also a huge fan of matching pantsuits, which make her look stuck in the past.
Bondi shouldn't take inspo from Karoline Leavitt
Pam Bondi kept warm during a February 2025 outdoor interview by channeling Karoline Leavitt's version of grandmacore. With its square pockets and boxy outline, Bondi's jacket looks like a mid-20th-century garment. The abstract pattern only adds to the problem, and the intersecting lines make the whole thing look unnecessarily busy.
To make matters worse, Bondi's caviler approach to buttoning throws any sense of symmetry out the window. She'd be better off buttoning the entire jacket or skipping just the top button if the neck of the jacket was too constraining. Instead, she left the top half of the jacket undone and the bottom buttoned.
Bondi's retro florals resurrected 60s decor
In July 2018, Pam Bondi stepped out in an outfit that felt like it could have been inspired by her childhood bedroom. In a photo op with Ivanka Trump, Bondi wore an outdated top with her pink suit. The brown and salmon floral print feels reminiscent of 1960s-era wallpaper patterns. Overall, the shirt's pattern and style just seemed like an incongruous choice with the jacket, and the whole style made Bondi look dated.
Bondi should leave the 70s suits out of her workwear rotation
Pam Bondi exuded leisure suit vibes when conducting an April 2025 press conference. Not only did her red pantsuit have wide flowing legs, but she paired it with a shirt that had a super-large, pointy collar that's a real throwback.
While collars even bigger than Bondi's were once worn with great panache by celebs like Burt Reynolds, Bondi would be better off choosing a smaller, more modern style. To compound the problem, the attorney general kept her shirt deeply unbuttoned, making it seem even more '70s and less like modern, professional attire.
Bondi should have left her long necklaces behind at the disco
The wrong accessory can sometimes catapult a whole ensemble back decades. Pam Bondi's medallion necklace has a chain so long it's hanging down to her belly button. Combined with her rusty red turtleneck and matching pants, it screams 1970s.
The necklace is clearly a favorite of Bondi's, and she's worn it with numerous other fits. Unfortunately, the awkward length doesn't make sense. Layering the necklace with other pieces would only accentuate the '70s-era excess. In the long run, Bondi would be better off keeping the pendant and swapping the extended chain for something half its size.