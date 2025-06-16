5 Times Pam Bondi Accidentally Aged Herself In Outdated Outfits

Vintage clothing can be a fun way to explore fashion history and revitalize previous popular trends. Since she was born in 1965, Pam Bondi has firsthand experience with over a half-century of styles. Unfortunately, Bondi also has a history of inappropriate outfits, and some of her retro-seeming attempts have fallen flat. Besides not fitting the occasion, some of Bondi's choices make her look a lot older, like when she wore a lackluster pastel fit reminiscent of a retired grandma.

Months earlier, Bondi displayed a similar vibe when she showed up for a news conference wearing a long pink coat. While the outerwear was actually a modern piece, the unflattering cut made it look more like a bathrobe. The massive lapels and waist tie only added to the impression that she was just stepping outside to pick up the newspaper.

Depending on how long she likes to keep her clothes, Bondi could easily have some real relics in her wardrobe. However, some looks shouldn't be revisited, particularly if they were never that appealing. "Nothing makes you look older as old-fashioned styling," notes YouTuber Diana Goss. Instead of celebrating fashion's greatest hits, Bondi is trying to bring back frumpy silhouettes, including oversized or boxy jackets. She's also a huge fan of matching pantsuits, which make her look stuck in the past.