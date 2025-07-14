Erin Burnett Looks So Different In Throwback Pic From Early CNN Days

CNN anchor Erin Burnett has been through quite a lot since joining the network in 2011. However, despite her occasional controversial moments, including the time she was publicly banned from entering Russia in 2023, Burnett's show "Erin Burnett OutFront" has been a staple of CNN's lineup for well over a decade. Not only that, but in that time, Burnett has come to be recognized as one of the main faces of the network. She's also one of several CNN stars who have drastically transformed their appearance, as evidenced by how different she looks in a throwback photo from her early days reporting from the network's studio.

The post in which Burnett shared the photo in question is actually kind of a throwback in and of itself. Back in 2018, the anchor took to Instagram to re-share a photo she had originally posted in 2013, just two years after she left CNBC for CNN. In the photo, a younger-looking Burnett can be seen smirking and holding a doll of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the re-post caption, Burnett called the then-five-year-old photo "timely." Given the timing of the July 2018 post, she was likely referring to the summit that took place between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Finland's capital of Helsinki that month.

Around that time, Burnett also harshly criticized Trump for siding with Putin over his own intelligence agencies regarding alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. She also expressed great skepticism that Trump's attempts to walk back his remarks were genuine (per CNN).