Why CNN's Erin Burnett Was Banned From Russia

Over the course of her long career in broadcast journalism, CNN anchor Erin Burnett has had her share of awkward on-air gaffes and controversial moments. Still, most of Burnett's perceived transgressions are pretty minor in the grand scheme of things, and certainly wouldn't warrant her being banned from an entire country, right? Well, back in 2023, the host of "Erin Burnett OutFront" was actually prohibited from entering Russia. But while the ban definitely seemed politically motivated, Burnett wasn't exactly singled out by the Russian government — in fact, she was part of a pretty large group of people from the States to be barred.

Per CNN itself, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in May 2023 that it had banned 500 Americans from the country in response to then-U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders announcing sanctions against Russia amid the country's war in Ukraine. The lengthy ban list included politicians like former President Barack Obama, late-night TV hosts like Seth Meyers, and, of course, prominent journalists like Erin Burnett.

Burnett wasn't the only member of the CNN news team to be named, either. Bianna Golodryga and Timothy Naftali were barred from entering Russia as well. Even CNN's Nick Paton Walsh made the list of banned Americans, despite being British. At the time, the Russian government said it had specifically targeted those who had spoken out against the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioters. Since then, Burnett has refused to back down, and openly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to pardon 1,500 rioters in January 2025 (per CNN).

