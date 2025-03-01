Why CNN's Erin Burnett Was Banned From Russia
Over the course of her long career in broadcast journalism, CNN anchor Erin Burnett has had her share of awkward on-air gaffes and controversial moments. Still, most of Burnett's perceived transgressions are pretty minor in the grand scheme of things, and certainly wouldn't warrant her being banned from an entire country, right? Well, back in 2023, the host of "Erin Burnett OutFront" was actually prohibited from entering Russia. But while the ban definitely seemed politically motivated, Burnett wasn't exactly singled out by the Russian government — in fact, she was part of a pretty large group of people from the States to be barred.
Per CNN itself, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in May 2023 that it had banned 500 Americans from the country in response to then-U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders announcing sanctions against Russia amid the country's war in Ukraine. The lengthy ban list included politicians like former President Barack Obama, late-night TV hosts like Seth Meyers, and, of course, prominent journalists like Erin Burnett.
Burnett wasn't the only member of the CNN news team to be named, either. Bianna Golodryga and Timothy Naftali were barred from entering Russia as well. Even CNN's Nick Paton Walsh made the list of banned Americans, despite being British. At the time, the Russian government said it had specifically targeted those who had spoken out against the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioters. Since then, Burnett has refused to back down, and openly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to pardon 1,500 rioters in January 2025 (per CNN).
How Erin Burnett responded to being banned from Russia
It's hardly a secret that CNN's Erin Burnett has had to deal with tragic moments that no doubt took a toll on her mental health over the years. However, she seemed fairly unbothered when she learned she was on Russia's list of banned Americans in May 2023. In an on-air report addressing the list, the CNN anchor was cool, calm, and collected. Burnett also seemed to insinuate that part of the reason she and her colleagues were named by the Russian government came down to CNN's coverage of the war in Ukraine.
"[The statement on Russia's Ministry of Foreign affairs website] goes on to list 500 people subject to [the ban], including me," Burnett said (via YouTube). "The Russian government also issued a warning with this announcement, and it says, quote, 'not a single hostile attack against Russia will go without a strong reaction.' That's why covering this war every night matters, and we will continue to do it. Because something supremely important to all of us is happening in Ukraine, and also inside Russia."
Of course, the Russo-Ukrainian war persisted well beyond 2023, and even put further strain on the already complicated relationship between President Donald Trump and his former VP Mike Pence – which, coincidentally, seems to have been irreparably damaged by the events of Jan. 6, 2021. In a statement posted to social media in February 2025, Pence firmly rebuked Trump's apparent claim that Ukraine was the aggressor in the conflict.